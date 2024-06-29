Sir Elton John among celebrities to throw support behind Labour

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Sir Elton John gave his support to Sir Keir Starmer in a video message that was played to hundreds of cheering Labour suppporters on Saturday.

The singer appeared sitting next to his husband David Furnish in the video message that was almost drowned out by applause during a supporters meeting in Westminster.

In the message, Sir Elton said: “It’s heartbreaking to see the hopes of Britain’s next generation of creative talent downtrodden and destroyed by bureaucracy and red tape.

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner (left) with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria (Stefan Rousseau/PA) ( PA Wire )

He continued: “That’s why we’re backing Keir and Labour to win this election. There is only one choice. Let’s help artists cut through the red tape that prevents them from thriving and contributing to this country’s future success. Let’s show the world what a creative, prosperous and forward-thinking nation Britain is.”

The critically acclaimed musician told everyone: “Let’s get behind Labour to win on 4 July.”

Actors Kit Harington and James Norton and musician Beverley Knight were also among the celebrities endorsing Labour in the general election.

Video messages were heard from each of them at the event in Westminster to try and drum up support in the final days before the vote.

Musician and comedian Bill Bailey addressed the Labour rally, while there were video endorsements from several celebrities (Stefan Rousseau/PA) ( PA Wire )

Game Of Thrones star Harington said he would be voting Labour because he feels they have “a practical plan” that is needed in the face of the climate crisis.

He said: “The climate is teetering and we really can’t afford 14 more years of the Tories in action.”

Taking to the stage, Sir Keir Starmer called for voters to give him a “clear mandate” to govern as he warned Labour that political apathy could hand Rishi Sunak another five years in power.

Senior Tories have repeatedly suggested Labour is on course for a landslide win and Mr Sunak’s party was fighting to save as many MPs as possible to form an effective opposition.

He urged voters not to remain complacent ahead of Thursday (Stefan Rousseau/PA) ( PA Wire )

But in a sign Labour is worried about complacency setting in among its potential supporters, Sir Keir said the party had to motivate people disillusioned by politics to go the ballot box to ensure a “democratic reckoning” on Thursday.

Sir Keir, wearing a white shirt with the sleeves rolled up, said: “This is the final furlong. This is the final mile, the last push, and it’s the hardest mile as well.”

He added: “British people want change, but the hope has almost been kicked out. They need to be convinced that change is possible, most of all they need to be convinced to vote for it.”