In Pictures: It’s now or never for Boxing Day dip enthusiasts

Swimmers up and down the country took to the water for an annual tradition.

Swimmers dressed as Elvis take part in the Folkestone Lions’ Boxing Day Dip at Sunny Sands Beach in Folkestone (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Swimmers dressed as Elvis take part in the Folkestone Lions' Boxing Day Dip at Sunny Sands Beach in Folkestone (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Fans of Boxing Day dips up and down the UK have been taking to the water as the country starts to recover from the excesses of Christmas Day.

In Kent, a group of swimmers dressed as Elvis Presley looked all shook up as they posed for the cameras after their frolics in the sea.

Heading north, the annual Boxing Day dip was also taking place at Tynemouth beach.

Away from the beach, the Royal Albert Dock in Liverpool was the venue for another dip.

The crowds also turned out for a non-maritime tradition, the Tedworth Hunt’s Boxing Day meet in Pewsey, Wiltshire.

