Emergency services search for boy, 15, who got into difficulty in Carlisle river

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Emergency services are searching for a 15-year-old boy after getting into difficulty in the River Eden, Carlisle on Friday evening.

Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service said it received reports of four teenagers in the river near Warwick Road 6.41 p.m. yesterday.

A 14-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition, and two other teenagers were checked over by medical professionals.

One teenager was able to swim to safety and another was rescued by a member of the public.

The search for the missing 15-year-old boy continues to be supported by a by a number of search and rescue teams, police say.

Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service tweeted a statement on their account last night, following the incident.

“At 6:41pm today (26 May), Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service were called to the River Eden, Carlisle regarding four teenage males that were reported to have got into difficulty in the river.

“One male, aged 15, remains missing as agencies continue their efforts to locate him. The operation is being supported by a number of search and rescue teams. One male, aged 14, has been airlifted to hospital in a critical condition.

“One of the group managed to swim to safety, while another was rescued safely by a member of the public. Both have been checked over by medical professionals.”