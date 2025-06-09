Glastonbury ticket sales cut for 2025 to ease overcrowding, says Emily Eavis

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Glastonbury Festival has sold “a few thousand less tickets” this year in a bid to avoid overcrowding, organiser Emily Eavis has said.

The music festival, which usually has capacity for 210,000 people, is returning later this month, with British pop band The 1975, folk star Neil Young and his band the Chrome Hearts, and US pop singer Olivia Rodrigo topping the bill.

In an appearance on the Sidetracked podcast Eavis, 45, outlined the changes that have been made to this year’s festival and said music area Shangri-La is “going full trees and green space” which is “completely the opposite to anything they’ve done in the past”.

She also revealed that the festival has managed to buy some land that sits “just on the outside of the site”, which will be used for crew members.

She added: “We’ve also sold a few thousand less tickets, so it will be interesting just to see how that affects the dynamics on site.”

The first group of tickets for the event sold out in 30 minutes last November, with the second lot selling out in fewer than 40.

Eavis said times have changed, adding: “There were years where you just couldn’t sell out, you just couldn’t give them (the tickets) away.”

Glastonbury is running from June 25 to June 29 this year with performances from the likes of US rapper Doechii, UK singer Raye and veteran rocker Sir Rod Stewart, who will be playing during the coveted legends slot.

Also performing is Irish rap trio Kneecap, US star Gracie Abrams and alternative pop singer Charli XCX.

The line-up features a number of acts listed as TBA, as well as a mysterious act called Patchwork, who will take to the Pyramid Stage on Saturday.

Careful not to draw speculation as to who the act could be, Eavis said: “I’ve been working on Patchwork for a long time.”

She also said that planning for their appearance had taken about a year for “logistical” reasons.

Also at the festival, presenters Annie Mac and Nick Grimshaw will take to the BBC Introducing stage on June 26 for a live episode of Sidetracked.