‘No plan B in Israel-Palestine’ beyond two-state solution, says UK minister

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A UK minister has warned there is “no plan B in Israel-Palestine” beyond a two-state solution, as he opposed Israel’s expansion of military operations in Gaza.

Foreign Office minister Hamish Falconer told MPs that the UK Government’s policy will “continue to differ” from that of Israel until “we return to a pathway to a two-state solution”.

His remarks came after Labour MP Dame Emily Thornberry, who chairs the Foreign Affairs Committee, said she has repeatedly asked the UK Government about its plan B, including for when “Israel’s far-right government chooses its survival over the lives of the remaining hostages, which is what seems to have happened”.

She added in the House of Commons: “What is plan B when annexation of either of the West Bank or of Gaza isn’t just threatened but actually happens, which is happening now?

“So my question is this: what is this Government actually doing to turn our allies’ heads from American trade wars to the tragedy unfolding in the Middle East and do whatever they can to restore a ceasefire and the road to peace?”

Mr Falconer said Dame Emily is “right to raise these questions”, adding: “She asks whether there’s a plan B. In all of my experience there can be no plan B in Israel-Palestine, there is only one route, widely understood by our allies in the region and beyond and it must be a two-state solution.

“The route to a two-state solution must involve compliance with international humanitarian law.

“It is clear from even the short exchange we’ve had already in the chamber that the British Government’s policy and the Israeli government’s policy differs. It is going to continue to differ until we return to a pathway to a two-state solution.

“There is no plan B, our plan A is for a two-state solution and we will work with our allies both in the region, in the security council – as we did on Friday – and more closer to home in order to pursue those arguments.”

Israel’s offensive in Gaza was described by the country’s defence minister, Israel Katz, as “expanding to crush and clean the area” of militants and “seizing large areas that will be added to the security zones of the State of Israel”.

Officials at hospitals inside the Palestinian territory said Israeli strikes have killed more than 30 people, nearly a dozen of them children.

Speaking earlier, Mr Falconer, who was responding to an urgent question on the expansion of operations, said: “We are deeply concerned about the resumption of hostilities in Gaza. The UK does not support an expansion of Israel’s military operations.

“Continued fighting and more bloodshed is in nobody’s interest. All parties, including Israel, must observe international humanitarian law.

“We urge all parties to return to dialogue and ceasefire negotiations, ensuring the return of all who have endured unimaginable suffering. It is clear that this conflict cannot be won by bombs and bullets but by diplomacy.

“Aid should never be used as a political tool, Israel must restart the flow of aid immediately. Blocking goods supplies and power entering Gaza risks breaching international humanitarian law and should not be happening. We’re doing everything we can to alleviate that situation.”

Green Party co-leader Carla Denyer, who secured the urgent question, said: “The Israeli government’s brutal decision to expand its military operations in Gaza is not security, it’s domination and erasure.

“It comes on top of 18 months of collective punishment, including, since March 2, the longest aid blockade since the war began.”

Ms Denyer welcomed the UK’s decision not to support the Israeli government’s expanded military operation in Gaza, adding: “Will the minister now finally name what is happening as genocide and undertake a structural investigation into genocide and other crimes under international law committed in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories?”

Mr Falconer said: “Determinations of breaches of serious international law are for competent courts and we support those courts in their work.”

The war began when Hamas-led militants attacked southern Israel on October 7 2023, killing around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking 251 hostages.

Israel’s offensive has killed more than 50,000 Palestinians, including hundreds killed in strikes since a ceasefire ended about two weeks ago, according to Gaza’s health ministry, which does not say whether those killed are civilians or combatants.

Shadow foreign secretary Dame Priti Patel has said it is “unclear what level of influence” the UK Government has over the situation in Israel and Gaza.

She also told the Commons: “The key to a sustainable end to this conflict is the release of the remaining 59 hostages so cruelly being held by Hamas terrorists since the atrocities of October 7 (2023). Their continued captivity is intolerable.”

Mr Falconer later said there is a “serious risk Israel is not simply acting in its own legitimate self-defence”.

After Liberal Democrat MP Andrew George (St Ives) asked the minister to admit the actions of the Israeli government “can no longer be described as self-defence”, Mr Falconer said: “We have said we think there is a serious risk of breaches of international humanitarian law.

“That is the same as saying that we think there is a serious risk Israel is not simply acting in its own legitimate self-defence.”