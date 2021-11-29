Emma Smart: Insulate Britain protester on second week of hunger strike moved to hospital wing
Tom Batchelor
Monday 29 November 2021 10:38
Jailed Insulate Britain protester Emma Smart has been moved to the hospital wing of HMP Bronzefield after going on hunger strike for 13 days.
The climate group said in a statement released on Monday morning that the 44-year-old, from Weymouth in Dorset, was moved out of her cell at the Surrey prison after staff became “increasingly concerned about her health”.
