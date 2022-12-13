Emma Thompson and Nadiya Hussain back our appeal to help families on the breadline

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

More stars have backed our Christmas appeal to help people struggling with the rising cost of living, as freezing temperatures across the country prompt worries about families forced into impossible choices between heating and eating.

Award-winning actress Emma Thompson and celebrity chef Nadiya Hussain both backed our On the Breadline appeal in partnership with Comic Relief, saying that donations to our initiative are “vital right now” to “ease the pressure” on families and people living in fear.

Dame Emma Thompson said: “No one should be choosing between putting food on the table or putting the heating on, but it’s the stark reality for so many people who need our support right now. If you’re looking for a way to help, this emergency appeal will help ease the pressure for families this winter. Thank you for anything you can give.”

TV chef Hussain, who rose to fame after winning the sixth BBC series of The Great British Bake Off in 2015, said: “Many people across the country are fearful about what this winter means for them and their families. By coming together, we can help make a real difference and provide vital support.”

( Independent)

Our appeal, run in tandem with sister title the Evening Standard has already been backed by the Princess of Wales, the Mayor of London, religious leaders across all major faiths and a raft of leading celebrities, including Olivia Colman, David Tennant, Lenny Henry and Andy Murray.

So far we have raised over £3.3m. The money will go to organisations in London and across the UK working to help people on the breadline cope with the cost of living crisis.