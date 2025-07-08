State banquet – including special cocktail – in spirit of Entente Cordiale

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

French champagne and a special gin-infused cocktail called L’entente will be served at the state banquet in honour of president of France.

The King has also turned to his friend and King’s Foundation ambassador, French chef Raymond Blanc, to put together the menu in culinary collaboration with the Royal Household, designing the first course and the dessert.

Blanc was in the kitchens at Windsor on Tuesday evening making sure the dishes were served to perfection for President Emmanuel Macron, his wife Brigitte and the 160 guests including Charles, the Queen and the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The menu, which was written in French as is the custom for state banquets, begins with a selection of tender summer vegetables from the Gardens of Le Manoir with Sage, Raw Tomato and Extra Virgin Olive Oil Dressing.

The next course is Supreme of Rhug Estate Chicken with Norfolk Asparagus and Tarragon Cream, followed by Iced Blackcurrant Parfait on a Blackcurrant-soaked Sponge with Elderflower Jelly for dessert.

Buckingham Palace described the collaboration as being “in the spirit of the Entente Cordial”.

In a tradition started by the King, a cocktail has also been created specially for the occasion, this time called L’entente.

It combines British gin with lemon curd and French pastis, garnished with dried French cornflowers and English roses.

The wine list was Domaine Evremond, Classic Cuvee, Edition I, NV; Corton-Charlemagne Grand Cru, Etienne Sauzet, 2022; Chateau Haut-Brion; 1er Grand Cru Classe Pessac-Leognan, 1996; Louis Roederer, Carte Blanche, NV. The English sparkling wine will be used for the toast.

After dinner, guests will be served Taylor’s 1977 Vintage Port and a 1948 Grande Champagne Cognac by Frapin & Co, selected to reflect the years of the President’s and the King’s births in 1977 and 1948.

Delicate seasonal flowers including roses, sweet peas and herbs in a colour scheme of pale pinks, purples and white decorated the table, handpicked from the gardens at Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle, along with flowers and lavender from The Savill Garden in Windsor Great Park, all arranged in silver-gilt centrepieces taken from the Grand Service.

The impressive St George’s Hall is the largest room in the castle at 55.5 metres long (180ft) and nine metres wide (29.5ft), and the 50 metre (164ft) table stretches its full length.

The castle’s staff began constructing the mahogany table last Wednesday, and it now set with the elaborate silver gilt Grand Service.

The hall’s gothic style ceiling with impressive oak beam roof is studded with the coats of arms of every single Knight of the Garter since the order was founded in 1348.

Its walls and ceiling were decimated in the Windsor Castle fire of 1992 and had to be painstakingly rebuilt.

Following the state banquet, the King and Queen and the Macrons and guests will move to the Music Room for a performance by the BBC National Orchestra of Wales.