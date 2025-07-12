‘Stop the excuses’ and recognise state of Palestine, SNP tells UK government

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The SNP has called on the UK Government to “stop the excuses” and follow other European countries in recognising the state of Palestine.

The party’s comments follow a speech by French President Emmanuel Macron during his recent state visit to the UK, in which he said recognising the state of Palestine was “the only path to peace”.

The SNP also called on the UK Government to stop the sale of arms to Israel, saying that failure by the Government to “use the power it has” to end the conflict in Gaza would make it “totally complicit” in what it called a “slaughter”.

SNP Middle East spokesman Brendan O’Hara MP said that if the UK Government “could muster just a shred of conviction and courage they would have the power to act”.

He went on: “After witnessing another week of slaughter, the Labour Party could, and should, begin this new week by taking two concrete steps,” he said.

“They should start this new week by finally stopping all arms sales to Israel and finally recognising the state of Palestine.

“President Macron was crystal clear that he is preparing to join other European nations in recognising the state of Palestine and that he is pressing the UK to join this ‘political momentum’ towards a ceasefire and a permanent peace.

“Keir Starmer should stop the excuses and join him in recognising the state of Palestine without any more damaging delays.

“That would send the clearest of signals that we are prepared to protect and guarantee the right of the Palestinian people to their own homeland – and that all diplomatic levers will be used to prevent any plan that effectively proposes ethnic cleansing in Gaza.

“It is also blindingly obvious that anyone claiming to support a two-state solution must back immediate recognition of Palestine, otherwise their words ring hollow.

“If after this week Westminster stays sitting on its hands and fails to use the power it has to act, then they will be totally complicit in giving the (Benjamin) Netanyahu government impunity to commit week upon week of slaughter, even deadlier than the one Palestinians have just suffered.”

The party pointed out that 144 members of the UN, including Ireland, Spain and Norway, have already moved to recognise Palestine.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said earlier this week that the UK Government remained “completely committed” to recognition, but refused to set a time frame for it, saying it was a “moving, live situation”.

A FCDO spokesperson said: “From day one we have taken decisive action – suspending relevant export licences, suspending trade negotiations, restarting UNRWA funding, sanctioning Israeli Ministers, providing aid to hundreds of thousands of civilians, and using our position on the UN Security Council to demand the end of this war and the full resumption of aid into Gaza.

“We continue working with international partners to end Palestinian suffering, free the hostages and secure lasting Middle East peace.”