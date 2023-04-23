Emmerdale star Dale Meeks dies aged 47 as Ant and Dec lead tributes to actor

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Emmerdale star Dale Meeks has died aged 47, his family has said.

The actor played Simon Meredith in the ITV soap Emmerdale from 2003-2006. Mr Meeks also starred in CBBC show Byker Grove and ITV true crime drama The Hunt for Raoul Moat, which aired just last week.

The 47-year-old’s death was announced by a family member in a post on Facebook. His cause of death has not been revealed.

The post read: “So unbelievably sad. Brother in Law, mucca, side kick and just the BEST friend a lad could have wished for. RIP Dale Meeks. So much less to laugh about now you’re not there to share it with.

“Thanks everyone for all the beautiful messages and memories you have been sharing. The support of Dale’s friends has been so incredibly strong over these chaotic, heartbreaking final hours, I can only stand in awe.”

Tributes have flooded in for the actor, including from Ant and Dec, who starred in Byker Grove alongside Mr Meeks.

The duo tweeted: “We are so incredibly sorry to hear the very sad news of Dale’s passing. He was the loveliest of guys, even though he was a Denton ‘Burner’, the arch nemesis of the Byker ‘Grovers’! A sad loss at such a young age. RIP Dale. Sleep well bonny lad.”

Daniel Brocklebank and Dale Meeks on Emmerdale (ITV)

Fellow actor Stephen Sullivan said: “Dale Meeks was an inspiration to me, watching the band when I was younger, watching him perform on stage, seeing him on the telly box and working with him. He was such a talent. He had so much more to give. He was loved and respected more than he knew. The last time I worked with him was an absolute joy.”

He added: “It hasn’t sunk in yet and today has been somewhat of a blur. Dale, you will be dearly missed, you had a heart as big as your talent and a sense of humour and laugh bigger than both!”

Fans also paid tribute to Mr Meeks. One fan wrote: “It hasn’t sunk in yet and today has been somewhat of a blur. Dale, you will be dearly missed, you had a heart as big as your talent and a sense of humour and laugh bigger than both!”

Another said: “Saddened to hear of the Passing of Dale Meeks the Emmerdale and Byker Grove star sending condolences to his family and friends RIP Dale Meeks #Emmerdale #BykerGrove #DaleMeeks”.

A friend of Mr Meeks wrote: “A wonderful human who was always there as a support. Proud to have known and worked with you wonderful soul.”

Mr Meeks began his acting career by starring in Byker Grove, and most recently played Moat’s friend Rory Sutcliffe in three-part series The Hunt for Raoul Moat.

The 47-year-old also appeared in Casualty, drama series Inspector George Gently and played a custody sergeant in Tracey Beaker spin-off The Dumping Ground.

Outside of TV, Mr Meeks was part of the cast of musical Chicago and had a role in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Love Never Dies.

Mr Meeks recently tweeted about his role in The Hunt for Raoul Moat. “Sadly watching tonight’s episode from this equally mysterious and sinister location. It’s fantastic to feel the love. Thanks gang. Keep it coming xxx,” he said in a Twitter post on Monday.