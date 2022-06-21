‘More pigeons than people’: Empty train stations across the UK as rail strike cripples services
Deserted platforms and packed double-deckers on the first day of train strike
Train stations across the UK have been deserted on the first day of major rail strikes.
Half of Britain’s rail lines were closed on Tuesday as members of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) and Unite stage action over pay, jobs and conditions.
Usually busy stations such as London Euston and London Paddington were all but empty save for union picket lines outside.
Many commuters are believed to be working from home rather than travelling to offices, as the strike is set to continue on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch warned that the dispute could continue for months, adding: “It is clear that the Tory Government, after slashing £4 billion of funding from National Rail and Transport for London, has now actively prevented a settlement to this dispute.”
The Department for Transport disputed Mr Lynch’s claims, adding that it has cost taxpayers about £600 per household to keep the railway running during the coronavirus pandemic.
Here’s a look at the all-but-empty stations across Britain this morning:
