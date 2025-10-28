New end-of-life checklist designed to remove stress in time of crisis

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Marie Curie has published an end-of-life checklist to encourage the public to think about their end-of-life care.

The list, curated by clinicians, covers everything from wills to wakes and what we might want to happen to pets and social media accounts when we die.

The document features five categories, including legal and money matters, people, pets and things important to me, an advance care plan, my funeral, a wake or celebration of life, and making and leaving behind memories.

The end-of-life organisation said a recent survey found that most people (56 per cent) put end-of-life thoughts off until their health significantly deteriorates or they are given a terminal diagnosis, but that almost two-thirds (63 per cent) admit delaying could create a lot of added stress in a time of crisis.

Nearly four in 10 people (38 per cent) also indicated not knowing where to find information or support about planning for end-of-life.

Marie Curie’s list covers everything from wills to wakes ( PA )

The survey of more than 4,200 people, conducted by Opinion Matters for Marie Curie, found 36 per cent of people have not given any thought to their end-of-life care and that around one in four (26 per cent) leave it until they are at least 65 years old before thinking about it.

Some 27 per cent admitted to viewing death as a taboo subject, and 31 per cent said it was too frightening to think about.

Around a quarter of people said they avoid the topic completely because they do not want to burden their families with difficult conversations.

Marie Curie nurse Emma-May Ward said while planning might not make illness or death any easier, “the fact that those conversations happen and everyone is clear what people’s wishes are, removes a lot of pressure at a very difficult time”.

The list includes suggestions around making a list of things one would like to do before death, and giving thought to leaving letters or video and voice messages for loved ones.

Ms Ward added: “Ensuring your plans and preferences are written down and shared with medical professionals will highly increase the chance of you or your loved one getting the end of life you wished for.

“From where you’d like to be cared for, who you’d like to visit you, religious traditions you may wish to be followed or simply the music you’d like played in your room.”