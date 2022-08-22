Energy bills to top £5,300 by April, new forecast says

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Households may have to spend £5,341 per year on energy by next April, a new forecast warns.

A cumulative rise of nearly £3,500 in the energy price cap was estimated by consultancy firm Cornwall Insight, which warned that government support measures will fall short of supporting consumers.

The forecast was the last from the firm before regulator Ofgem announces the new price cap on Friday, which will come into effect on 1 October and last until the end of the year.

The expected rise to £3,554 would leave average household bills 80 per cent higher going into the winter period when energy use soars.

But things will get worse after that, Cornwall said on Monday. Energy prices are tipped to hit £3,554 from October, then rise to £4,650 from January.

It would be a massive jump from today’s £1,971, which resulted from a record-breaking rise from the £1,277 cap of last winter.

A spokesperson for Cornwall Insight said: “While the energy price cap rise in April was already an unprecedented increase in domestic consumer energy bills, our final predictions for October are truly concerning.”

“With the cost of living spiralling and households looking at an energy bill rise of over £1,500 equivalent per year, it is difficult to see how many will cope with the coming winter.”

From April the price cap is expected to rise even further to £5,341. This will be for the spring and summer, so the impact on customers will be less severe.

However, the forecast still signals misery for households until the end of next year. Bills will drop slightly to a still high level of £4,768 from July 2023, before hitting £4,807 three months later.

The new warnings will concern ministers as they meet energy bosses later this week.

Nearly half of British adults said they were already struggling with energy bills after the cap rose dramatically in April.

Opposition parties last week called for the price cap to be frozen for six months in anticipation of Ofgem’s coming announcement. Nick Butler, a former BP executive, backed the call and said energy firms should be nationalised if they cannot offer lower prices.

Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi is holding a series of meetings this week to follow up on earlier discussions with energy generation companies.

Denmark's Orsted, nuclear company Newcleo, and German giant RWE are all meeting the Chancellor this week, and will be asked what they can do to help consumers with rising energy prices.

Downing Street today sought to calm consumers worried about threats to energy supplies over winter. A No 10 spokeswoman said that households and businesses were not at risk of blackouts.

She said: “Households, businesses and industry can be confident they will get the electricity and gas that they need over the winter.

“That’s because we have one of the most reliable and diverse energy systems in the world.”

She said people should not panic or feel they should cut down on energy use.

More follows...