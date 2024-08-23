Energy bills to increase by almost £150 after Ofgem raises price cap by 10 per cent

Support truly

Householders in Britain will face higher energy bills this winter after the regulator raised the price cap. by 10 per cent.

Ofgem announced that the average home energy bill will increase from £1,568 to £1,717 on 1 October. It means a typical household's annual energy bill will rise by £149.

The regulator sets the price limit for each unit of energy used based on several factors including wholesale energy prices – the amount energy providers pay for gas and electricity before supplying it to households.

The limit changes every three months – in January, April, July and October. Energy prices have fallen twice this year – in April and July – but are set to move back up.

The rise means the cost of each kilowatt hour (kWh) of energy will be higher at the start of winter than during the summer.

Those on standard variable tariffs paying by direct debit will pay on average 24.5p per kWh for electricity and a daily standing charge of 60.99p, and 6.24p for gas with a standing charge of 31.66.

Nevertheless, average bills remain 6 per cent lower than a year ago and considerably lower than during the peak of the energy crisis, which was fuelled by Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, driving up costs in an already-turbulent energy market to a high of £4,059 in the first quarter of 2023.

Urging consumers to “shop around” and consider opting for a fixed-rate tariff, Ofgem chief executive Jonathan Brearley said: “We know that this rise in the price cap is going to be extremely difficult for many households.

“Anyone who is struggling to pay their bill should make sure they have access to all the benefits they are entitled to, particularly pension credit, and contact their energy company for further help and support.”

He added: “We are working with government, suppliers, charities and consumer groups to do everything we can to support customers, including longer term standing charge reform, and steps to tackle debt and affordability.”

Cornwall Insight also said there is likely to be a further “modest” increase in January 2025, with more rises possible early in the new year due to escalating tensions in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Jess Ralston, head of the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit, said bills in winter will be about 50 per cent higher than they were pre-crisis on average.

"A lack of progress on energy efficiency and heat pumps means that our reliance on gas hasn't fallen much in recent years, despite the volatility in the international markets forcing bills to skyrocket," she said.

"With the removal of the winter fuel payment for some pensioners at the same time as bills going up, it's likely that some will struggle and it remains to be seen if the government will bring in measures to support those worst hit by the removal of winter fuel payment."

The new government decided to stop winter fuel payments for those who are not in receipt of pension credits or other means tested benefits.

Previously, the payments of up to £300 had been available to everyone above state pension age.

The Treasury said the changes would see the number of pensioners receiving the payments fall from 11.4 million to 1.5 million – so just under 10 million would miss out.

A Labour spokesperson said: “This price increase is the harvest of 14 years of Tory neglect and failure to prepare and invest in British-owned clean energy.

“While they were quick to blame everybody but themselves during the energy crisis, the Tories dragged their feet on energy security and took a hammer to the renewable energy sector, with working families still paying the price.

“The Labour government has hit the ground running to tackle the root causes of high energy prices. In under fifty days we have set up Great British Energy to cut bills for good, lifted the onshore wind ban, consented unprecedented amounts of solar power and have set the largest ever budget for our renewables auction.

“Labour’s bold energy plans will warm homes across the country, cut energy bills for good and create thousands of high-skilled, well paid jobs as we move towards cheaper, homegrown clean power.”