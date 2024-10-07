Energy bill advice this winter from warm home discount to free electric blankets

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



As the colder months approach, millions across the UK face higher bills and more cost of living difficulties. Ofgem’s energy price cap rose 10 per cent on 1 October, bringing the average household bill to £1,717.

Meanwhile, thousands of vulnerable pensioners will face their first winter in decades without the £200-300 winter fuel payment as Labour opts to push ahead with their controversial stripping back of the measure.

A recent survey from YouGov and National Energy Action (NEA) shows that half of UK households plan to ration their energy use this winter as charities call on the government to provide more support to households.

NEA chief executive Adam Scorer said: “Millions of households face another dreadful winter, resigned to increasing energy debt or not heating their homes at all. We find ourselves stuck in a predictable loop of increasing prices and inadequate support.”

Energy bills are set to rise 10 per cent from October

Against this difficult backdrop, it can be helpful to know what support is available to help with the rising costs. From government support to household tips, there’s lots can be done to bring down energy costs this winter. Here’s your guide to the support and advice available:

Government support

There are several avenues of central and local government support available for those struggling with energy costs this winter. These are more likely to be targeted to lower-income households who will be facing the most difficulty managing rising bills.

The warm home discount is a one-off £150 discount on your electricity bill. It will be taken automatically from your energy bills if you are eligible. To qualify, the bill payer must be on a low income with high energy costs or get the guarantee credit element of pension credit.

Extended for six months beyond its 30 September cut-off, the household support fund may be able to help households with energy bills or other costs this winter. The rolling fund, renewed for the fifth time by Labour’s Rachel Reeves, provides £421 million to local authorities in England.

Rachel Reeves has confirmed that the HSF will be extended for six more months beyond September 2024

Councils can allocate the funds as they see fit to help vulnerable households in their area. For instance, some provide cash grants, while others opt for supermarket vouchers, energy bill assistance, or funding for food banks and free school meals.

To find out what support is available, the End Furniture Poverty charity offers a helpful assistance finder tool.

For low-income pensioners struggling with heating costs, the winter fuel payment can provide up to £300 towards bills. Previously available to all people of pension age (66+), the criteria for this cold weather benefit was recently tightened in a controversial move by the new Labour government.

Now, only pensioners in receipt of pension credit can claim the payment. This generally will mean they have an income of under £218.15. The payment is £200 for people aged 66 to 79, and £300 for those 80 and above.

Energy provider help

If you’re struggling with energy bills, your energy provider is legally obliged to help. Latest figures show that energy debt rose to £3.7 billion in September, so anyone struggling with this is far from alone.

If you find yourself falling behind with payments or struggling to afford essentials after energy bills, it’s worth contacting your provider. They may be able to offer you support such as a full payment plan review, affordable debt repayment plans, extensions and even reductions.

Several energy suppliers also offer help for those struggling with their energy bills. These include Scottish Power, EDF, E.ON and Octopus. You can contact your energy provider to find out if you are eligible.

British Gas also offers a grant of up to £2,000 to customers of any energy provider. You will need to meet specific criteria to be eligible and can apply on the British Gas Energy Trust website.

Octopus and OVO are also offering free electric blankets to their most vulnerable customers this winter. Octopus’ latest scheme comes after two successful years of the campaign, providing 20,000 blankets a year.

OVO’s scheme is part of their £50 million Extra Support Package, which includes electric throws and mattress toppers. If you’re a customer of either, it’s worth getting in touch to see if you can claim.

Home improvements

When it comes to energy costs, small and inexpensive changes to the home can often add up to hundreds in savings in the long run. Consumer champion Which? has provided a helpful guide to some tips and tricks households might want to consider.

For instance, insulating – or ‘lagging’ – exposed hot water pipes can cost as little as £15 and will help them hold in more heat and prevent freezing.

Draught proofing is another simple way to save. Parts of the home like sash windows, loft hatches, and the bottoms of doors can all allow unwelcome cold air to get in. A draught excluder is a simple way to prevent this, keeping your home warmer for longer.

Energy bills are set to rise again this winter

It may also be worth considering if you’re appliances are as efficient as they could be. Firstly, how you use them can make a difference – for instance, it is 38 per cent cheaper to wash laundry at 30 degrees instead of 40 according to Which? research.

But you may also be due an upgrade. While replacing white goods is costly, and so not recommended by experts until your product is at the end of its life, you may be able to get a discount on a better boiler. The government’s boiler upgrade scheme provides grants of up to £7,500 to replace certain heating systems with greener alternatives. Check if you’re eligible here.

Heating controls

An obvious expense that leads to energy costs is heating water, but there are ways to save. Controlling how much or how often you heat the water you use in your home can save hundreds a year on bills.

Firstly, if you have a hot water tank, you can use the controls to turn the heating on or off to ensure you only use the heating you need. For combi boiler owners, consider setting the water temperature slightly lower. If you often mix cold water in with your hot to cool it down, this could be a sign that you are heating it more than you require.

A similar principle applies to heating the home. A room thermostat, programmer or thermostatic valves can enable you to heat only the parts of your home that are needed, avoiding more unnecessary heating costs.

Emily Seymour, Which? energy editor, said: “Many households will understandably be worried that the energy price cap is rising tomorrow - a time of year when we all start to use more energy.

“There are simple steps you can take right now that won’t cost a penny but could help you to cancel out the cost of the increase in the price cap.

The consumer champion has launched a home energy planning service that helps them build a personalised plan for improving the energy efficiency of their home.

For more cost of living help, DWP advice and money news, visit The Independent’s regularly updated guide.