Energy bills for millions of UK households will rise by 0.2% in January

Joe Middleton
Friday 21 November 2025 07:10 GMT
Comments

The energy price cap will rise by 0.2 per cent from January 1 for a typical household in England, Scotland and Wales, Ofgem has said.

This is a breaking news story, more to follow...

