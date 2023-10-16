Warning for consumers as ‘household energy debt hits five-year high’

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Household energy debt has hit a five-year high - even before the more expensive months of the year.

A new survey revealed average household energy debt is £216, up 13 per cent compared with the figure of £190 seen this time last year.

The poll, for for comparison site Uswitch, found the number of homes that owe money to their supplier has risen from 2,800,000 to 3,200,000, a hike of 11 per cent.

More than nine million households have no energy credit going into winter, according to the survey.

Richard Neudegg, director of regulation at Uswitch, said: “Building up a war chest of around two months of energy credit is important as we head into winter, and it’s worrying that more than nine million households have no buffer against the coldest months.

“Average household energy debt for autumn is at the highest level we’ve seen in more than five years. And with the price cap changing every three months, households are facing even more uncertainty this year as prices are expected to rise again in January.

“If your energy account is going into debt or you are behind on your bill payments, speak to your provider as soon as possible. They should be able to help you find a solution, such as working out a more affordable payment plan. You may also find you are eligible for additional support such as hardship funds and other energy help schemes.”

Last week Britain’s energy watchdog announced it was considering a one-off increase to the energy price cap of up to £17 a year to help prevent suppliers from going bust as they face spiralling consumer debts.

Ofgem said it was launching a consultation on options to protect the energy market after figures in the summer showed that debt reached a record £2.6 billion due to soaring wholesale prices and cost-of-living pressures on households.

The watchdog said it was considering a one-off increase in the price cap that could see households pay up to £17 a year more – or £1.50 a month – on average “to reduce the risk of energy firms going bust or leaving the market as a result of unrecoverable debt”.

The poll for Uswitch, which saw 2,000 energy bill payers surveyed between September 26 and October 2, also found: