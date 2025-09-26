King sends ‘warmest good wishes’ to England and Canada for Rugby World Cup final
England women’s rugby team is currently number one in the world having won 32 games on the trot.
The King has sent a message with his “warmest good wishes” to both England’s Red Roses and Canada ahead of the final of the Women’s Rugby World Cup.
In his message, Charles said “whatever the result, you have already done your countries proud”.
He said: “My wife and I send our warmest good wishes to both the England Red Roses and Canada Women’s Rugby Team as you prepare for your World Cup final.
“What a remarkable achievement for both teams to have reached this pinnacle of the sport.
“I know that supporters on both sides of the Atlantic will be cheering with equal and tremendous pride.
“May the best team win, and may you both play with the spirit of sportsmanship, determination and true grit that makes rugby such a wonderful game to watch.
“Whatever the result, you have already done your countries proud.
“Good luck to you all.
“Charles R.”
England have played in eight World Cup finals, winning in 1994 and again in 2014 against their upcoming rivals Canada.
Led by captain Zoe Aldcroft, the Red Roses will begin their bid for glory at Twickenham Stadium at 4pm on Saturday.