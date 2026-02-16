Ice warning in force as flooding expected in more than 70 areas

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A yellow warning for ice is in force across parts of the UK as flooding is expected in more than 70 areas.

A series of snow and ice warnings expired throughout the weekend, but a yellow ice warning is still in place covering eastern Scotland and north-east England until 10am on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Environment Agency urged the public to remain vigilant amid the flood risk.

There were 74 flood warnings, meaning flooding is expected, and 195 flood alerts, where flooding is possible, across England on Sunday night.

Jonathan Day, flood duty manager at the Environment Agency, said more than 24,000 homes and businesses have been protected but about 330 have been flooded.

In the warning area, ice forming on untreated surfaces could lead to difficult travelling conditions, the Met Office said.

The warning said: “Following a spell of rain and some hill snow during Sunday afternoon, temperatures will fall below freezing as skies clear from the west through the evening and overnight, leading to ice forming on untreated surfaces.”

Met Office operational meteorologist Dan Stroud said there could be some black ice and slippery surfaces in the yellow warning area, and warned people should take extra care.

He said: “Monday really is a day of sunny spells and blustery showers.

“Overnight Monday into Tuesday we will see a frosty start.

“It’s going to be a largely dry day, some decent amounts of winter sunshine.

“But it does start to go downhill later in the day, from the south and the west we’ve got a broad area of cloud and rain pushing in south-west England and South Wales late on Tuesday, during the course of Wednesday this will bring a mix of rain, sleet and hill snow.

“We do need to keep an eye on this system, there’s the potential for snow warnings to be issued.

“Thursday into Friday will be largely dry with some clear skies, turning milder towards the end of the week.”