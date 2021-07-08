In pictures: Atop London buses and up street lamps, England fans celebrate win over Denmark

As England beat Denmark at Wembley, making their way into the final of Euro 2020, fans across the country were jubilent.

Horns blared as huge crowds of supporters clad in red and white celebrated the win, chanting, singing and lining the streets of towns and cities across the UK.

In London, supporters commandeered several stationary London buses off Picadilly Circus, climing ontop of them and waving the England flag, before riot police were called and they were forced to come down.

They added that alleged offences included: “common assault, public order and assault on police.”

It wasn’t just buses that proved popular with fans, with supporters climbing onto everything from telephone boxes to climbing up street lamps in celebration.

Meanwhile in Leicester, people began taking up orange and white striped traffic bollards and hurling them into the road as supporters could be heard singing ‘It’s coming home’ in the background.

Here is a selection of photographs of England fans celebrating last night’s win:

