Flu hospital admissions fall as health officials warn virus ‘still with us’

Hospital admissions for flu in England are falling for the first time this winter, though health officials have warned the virus is “still with us” and that infections could “bounce back” in the new year.

The rate of admissions stood at 7.8 per 100,000 people in the week ending December 21, down from 10.0 per 100,000 the previous week, according to data published on Wednesday by the UK Health Security Agency.

Rates remain highest among people aged 85 and over, at 47.0 per 100,000, though this is down week on week from 64.5.

Admissions have fallen across all age groups.

Dr Jamie Lopez-Bernal, UKHSA consultant epidemiologist, said the figures were “encouraging”, but warned the virus is “still very much with us”, adding: “Everyone, especially those most vulnerable to these winter bugs, needs to take care to protect themselves or help not to spread these viruses to others.

“This is particularly important over Christmas as families come together to celebrate.

“Flu is always unpredictable, is still circulating and could bounce back even further in the new year as we have seen in past years.

“For anyone eligible who is still not vaccinated, it’s not too late to get protected for the rest of the winter, but time is running out.

“Nobody wants to start the new year with flu so if appointments are still available near you, please make an appointment as soon as you can as vaccination can make all the difference in preventing severe illness and hospitalisation.”

The drop in flu admissions last week coincided with resident doctors in England staging their latest round of strike action in an ongoing dispute with the Government over jobs and pay.

Speaking at the time, Professor Meghana Pandit, NHS England’s national medical director, said the combination of strikes and winter viruses meant “many hospitals will be on high alert in the days ahead”.

Flu admissions in England last winter peaked at 16.2 per 100,000 people in the week before Christmas, some way above levels seen so far this year.

They climbed even higher in winter 2022/23 to 18.1 per 100,000, during what was the UK’s worst outbreak of flu for a decade.

Data from the UKHSA also shows that an average of 17.2% of flu tests carried out in GP surgeries and hospitals in England that were analysed last week returned a positive result for flu, down from 21.1% the previous week.

The UKHSA advises anyone with cold or flu-like symptoms to try to minimise contact with others and to consider wearing a face covering in indoor public spaces when outside the home.

Washing hands regularly and ensuring indoor spaces are well ventilated are also recommended.