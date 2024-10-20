Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



During a major tournament like the 2024 Euros, the football scene is inescapable. Children rush to fill sticker books, matches are constantly on the television, and office parties are hosted with big screens showing the action. But there are many across the country for whom football is anything but a cause for celebration.

New data released by more than 30 police forces across England following Freedom of Information requests by The Independent revealed staggering figures on domestic abuse-related 999 calls between 16 June and 14 July this year, when the UEFA Euros 2024 competition was taking place.

Calls related to domestic abuse surged 13 per cent above daily averages on England match days, with an average total of 3,256 calls across the country.

This surpasses previous data which suggests a domestic abuse-related call is made to the police every 30 seconds on average - typically 2,880 calls a day, according to women’s support charity Refuge. But rates are likely to be even higher than the figures this publication found, the charity warned.

The new statistics come as The Independent‘s Brick by Brick campaign, in partnership with Refuge, continues its work to raise £600,000 to build a two safe houses for survivors fleeing domestic abuse.

Donations have poured in from readers, politicians, campaigners, celebrities and the business world and have now passed £350,000.

Be a brick, buy a brick and donate here or text BRICK to 70560 to donate £15

Emily, a survivor, believes the culture surrounding football has had a serious impact on the correlation between domestic abuse and the sport.

She told The Independent: “What’s concerning is the culture around football. It’s a very male-dominated sport. Even when you go to football matches it is the language used by some fans around women.

“I’ve heard people say things about player’s wives and girlfriends and I think it’s legitimised in the culture of football.”

Emma Armstong, a survivor who now runs 12 refuges across Surrey, added: “It makes me feel sad that the whole of England is impacted by football, and the whole of England isn’t taking domestic abuse seriously.”

Emma Armstrong has spoken out in support of The Independent ’s Brick by Brick campaign ( Emma Armstrong )

Northamptonshire was revealed to have received the highest rate – 5.2 per 1,000 people – of domestic abuse-related calls, totalling 3,875 calls received over England match days on 16 June, 20 June, 25 June, 30 June, 6 July, 10 July and 14 July.

The Metropolitan Police received the highest number of calls over the four weeks across London, with a total of 5,114 calls recorded.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: “During the month-long tournament, officers carried out pro-active visits to those considered to be high-risk domestic violence perpetrators as well as using social media to sign-post people to partner agencies who can provide advice and support.

“Violence against women and girls, which incorporates domestic abuse, continues to be a matter of priority for the force, and throughout the year, we provide preventative messages to signpost people to where they can get support.”

The five areas with the lowest rate of calls received during the Euros included Lincolnshire, Wiltshire, Cumbria, Gloucestershire, and Devon and Cornwall.

The Independent received responses from 31 police forces in England while seven were unable or refused to hand over the data.

The forces contacted stressed the calls regarding domestic abuse could not be definitively linked to the Euros tournament.

The National Police Chief’s Council (NPCC) said that in August 351 football-related domestic abuse incidents were recorded during the Euros. This was an increase from the 193 domestic abuse incidents recorded during the Euros in 2021, it said.

Refuge stressed that while these figures show a rise in calls during a big football tournament, domestic abuse “happens all year round” and football should never be used as an excuse. It is also estimated that less than 24 per cent of domestic abuse crimes are reported to the police.

Ikram Dahman, interim director of fundraising, policy and communications, added: “Domestic abuse doesn’t happen because the football is on. While these tournaments can aggravate pre-existing behaviours, abuse happens all year round – it is a choice a perpetrator makes, stemming from power and control, from gender inequality, which misogyny and patriarchy help perpetuate.”

Assistant commissioner Louisa Rolfe, NPCC lead for domestic abuse, and chief constable Mark Roberts, NPCC lead for football policing, said: “Collecting data in this area is challenging because we rely on victims disclosing abuse, reporting the link with football where it exists, and accurate information recording across 43 forces.

“We also know that many victims won’t report abuse to the police, so we do not have the full picture of offending.”

An FA spokesperson said: “We strongly condemn violence of all kinds and encourage anyone who has been the subject of, or witness to, violent or criminal behaviour to report it to the police so that the matter can be appropriately investigated.”

Please donate now to the Brick by Brick campaign, launched by The Independent and charity Refuge, to help raise £300,000 to build a safe space for women where they can escape domestic abuse, rebuild their lives and make a new future. Text BRICK to 70560 to donate £15.