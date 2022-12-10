Heartbroken England fans watch World Cup exit as French supporters ‘turn London blue’

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Heartbroken England fans across the country and around the world watched head in hands as the nation’s team was knocked out of the World Cup in a quarter-final clash with reigning champions France.

Millions of football lovers were glued to screens at home, in bars worldwide and in “fan zones” - large screens erected in town centres and other public spaces - for the match in Qatar, which ended with a 2-1 victory for France.

Throughout the game, many England fans complained bitterly on social media about the referee they claimed was biased. Brazilian Wilton Sampaio was subjected to a barrage of negative comments following two contentious decisions in the first half.

Fans were initially jubilant - as England scored (PA)

Distraught fans in Croydon (PA)

But after Harry Kane missed a late second penalty and the referee blew the final whistle, French fans “turned central London blue” as they celebrated among disheartened England supporters.

More than 700 UK-based expats gathered at the Zoo Bar and Club in Leicester Square on Saturday night to watch Les Bleus defeat the Three Lions, many of them in blue wigs. The large group left the bar cheering and celebrating.

Yossoufa Cabayal, 25, from Earls Court, said: “We have taken over this city and turned central London blue.

At Boxpark, Wembley (PA)

Fans covered their faces after Harry Kane missed a penalty (PA)

“The boys were superb. England could not cope – unfortunately it is not coming home, it is coming to Paris. We are the best team left, for sure.”

At Kane’s missed penalty, drinks were thrown into the air and French fans chanted “allez Les Bleus”. Tim Helmstetter, who organised the screening, said: “We had many French people here, we were sold out. It’s great to see so many come together for the game.”

One fan was escorted out of the venue after throwing his drink into the air.

Extra police officers had been deployed in the capital as large swaths of fans of both countries flocked to the city.

Disheartened fans after Harry Kane failed to score a penalty (Reuters)

The British Beer and Pub Association predicted six million pints could be sold during the quarter-final, providing a £26m boost to the industry. Police forces across the nation had urged fans to “drink responsibly” before the game.

The Road to Victory fan zone in Manchester was sold out, with 7,200 fans turning up, many in Santa hats. At Propyard in Bristol, around 500 fans watched the game on large television screens in a temporary marquee.

John Andrews, 39, from Bristol, said: “England were the better team in the second half and I couldn’t believe Harry missed the second penalty.

“We didn’t deserve to lose and should have had a penalty in the first half. I couldn’t believe some of the decisions the ref gave. I’m gutted.”

England fans at Boxpark, Wembley (PA)

Gemma Wilson, 32, from Bristol, said: “I really thought Rashford’s free kick was in.

“We deserved to get more out of the game. France were lucky. I’m so proud of the team.”

England fans in Qatar were also left rueing the missed opportunity for the Three Lions to progress to the semi-finals.

Teacher Greg Webster, 37, who lives in Qatar and is originally from Leicester, said: “I’m pretty gutted. We were the better team, it was just a few key moments.

“In general I think (Gareth) Southgate has done all right, but I don’t see why he brought Mason Mount on.”

He said England and France were two teams worthy of the final, adding: “France have lost a few players coming into it so it’s definitely a missed opportunity, and other big teams going out.”

Before the kick-off, Rishi Sunak had posted a photograph of himself holding up and England scarf in front of his television.

The prime minister shared a light-hearted exchange with French president Emmanuel Macron, both agreeing to wish luck to the winning team at the next stage.

When asked by Mr Macron whether he would wish the French well should they win, Mr Sunak replied: “Hopefully I won’t have to. But you’ve got a deal. Look forward to you getting behind the Three Lions in the next round.”

Earlier, thousands of Moroccan fans held "euphoric" celebrations on the streets of London after their nation made history by beating Portugal to reach the World Cup semi-finals.

Harry Williamson, from Paddington, estimated there were thousands of people celebrating in Edgware Road alone.

"(It was) absolute madness but in a good way," he told PA.

Fans at Road To Victory (PA)

Morocco fans in London (REUTERS)

"It looked like people were heading down towards Marble Arch and presumably Piccadilly Circus on foot.

"Cars beeping everywhere, everyone having a good time with big smiles.”