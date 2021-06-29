Boris Johnson and Prince George watch football in suits as Rishi Sunak pulls on England shirt

Both Boris Johnson and Prince George watched England’s victory over Germany in suits, while Rishi Sunak shared a photo of himself putting on a three lions shirt.

The prime minister tweeted a picture of himself cheering on the team with his wife Carrie Symonds as they watched on TV.

Mr Johnson later posted another image that showed him celebrating as Harry Kane scored to put England 2-0 up in the Euro 2020 quarter-final qualifier.

“We’re all behind you – bring it home!” he tweeted, apparently from a different location than his earlier post.

Joining the prime minister in formal attire for the game was seven-year-old Prince George, who in the stands at Wembley alongside his parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, wearing a navy blue suit and striped tie.

However, the chancellor shared a photo of himself appearing to put on an England shirt.

The photo, which showed Mr Sunak’s face covered by the shirt as he pulled it over his head, was met with some confusion on social media.

“Are you stuck?” one userasked, while another replied: “You’re wearing a shirt and tie under a football top?”

Other politicians also tweeted about the football, with Priti Patel, the home secretary, sharing a GIF of an England flag with a roaring lion after full-time.

Dominic Raab, the foreign secretary, posted a photo of himself holding an England shirt next to his German counterpart, who was holding his own national team’s shirt.