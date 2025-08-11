Surge in shoplifting and abuse at pharmacies, survey finds

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Almost nine in 10 pharmacies have experienced shoplifting, along with an uptick in aggressive behaviour from the public in the last year, according to a survey.

Experts warned that the theft of medications like strong painkillers or drugs that slow down the way the body and brain function “could have serious consequences for someone’s health”.

The National Pharmacy Association (NPA) poll of 476 pharmacies in England found 88% have experienced a surge in shoplifting incidents in the last year.

Some 87% also reported an increase in aggressive or intimidating behaviour towards pharmacy teams, while 22% said they had witnessed physical assaults on staff.

Of those who reported these instances to police, almost three-quarters (73%) said they felt the response was insufficient.

The NPA, which represents more than 6,000 independent community pharmacies, described the findings as “unacceptable”.

NPA chief executive Henry Gregg said: “These are appalling findings and show that pharmacies are seeing a significant increase in shoplifting and other criminal behaviour.

“It is particularly concerning to hear of reports of physical assaults as well as threats towards pharmacy staff, which is totally unacceptable.”

Sanjeev Panesar, a pharmacy owner in Birmingham, said there has been a “noticeable rise” in petty theft across his sites in the past 12 to 18 months, with some people even opening filling bags with stock and walking out.

He also said his staff “can endure verbal abuse or physical intimidation, neither of which should be part of their role”.

“These are healthcare professionals, here to serve their communities and care for patients,” Mr Panesar added.

“Facing such hostility is not only disheartening but has a lasting effect on job satisfaction, morale, and feelings of safety at work.”

In the past, Mr Panesar has brought in security guards and even chased offenders himself on a number of occasions.

He said: “It’s incredibly frustrating to see our teams deal with this reality, despite all the preventative measures we’ve implemented.

“Instead of focusing on protecting our premises from theft, we should be spending our time and energy developing innovative services, supporting patient care and improving community health.”

Mr Gregg added: “Due to their accessible nature, pharmacy teams can often be more exposed to abuse and threats than their primary care colleagues.

“Although pharmacies are taking their own steps to protect their staff and premises, the police should do much more to tackle crimes like shoplifting, which is becoming increasingly commonplace.

“Theft of medication from a pharmacy, such as strong pain relief or benzodiazepines, could have serious consequences for someone’s health.

“We need to do more to tackle shoplifting as well as offering pharmacies similar support to other NHS colleagues in primary care to protect their staff and their premises.”

A Government spokesperson said: “The rise in shop theft across the country in recent years is unacceptable.

“This Government is removing the effective immunity that currently applies to thefts involving goods valued under £200, and this summer, more than 500 town centres are receiving additional neighbourhood patrols to strengthen action against shop theft and related offences.

“We have a zero-tolerance approach to violence or harassment directed at NHS staff and community pharmacists. Which is why we are bringing in laws to protect shop workers from violence and accepted the Social Partnership Forum’s recommendations to tackle and reduce violence against NHS staff.”