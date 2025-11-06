Flu levels continue to rise with fears millions are not vaccinated

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hospital admissions for flu are continuing to rise, with infections circulating at levels not typically seen until early December, figures show.

Health officials have warned that many people at risk of flu may be unaware they are eligible for a vaccine, as less than a third of those with a long-term health condition have received this year’s jab.

The rate of hospital admissions for flu in England stood at 3.8 per 100,000 people last week, up from 2.4 the previous week, according to data published by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

While this is well below the peaks reached in recent years, it is a level of admissions usually not reached until the start of December and is further evidence the current flu season has started “unusually early”, the UKHSA said.

At this point in 2024 the rate stood at only 1.1 per 100,000 people, while in 2023 it was 0.4 and in 2022 – the worst flu season for a decade – it was 1.4.

Admission rates are highest among people aged 85 and over, at 14.2 per 100,000 people, up week on week from 13.4; for children aged four and under, at 12.2 (up from 6.2); and 75 to 84-year-olds, at 11.9 (up from 5.8).

There were 422 new hospital admissions for flu in England last week, up from 251 the previous week and 196 a fortnight earlier.

Separate UKHSA figures show less than a third (28.9%) of people in England with one or more long-term health conditions have received a flu vaccine this season.

Data published by the health agency suggests there is a far greater risk of flu-related mortality among some clinical groups compared with the general population, being 40 times more likely for people with a chronic neurological disease, 47 times more likely for those with immunosuppression and 48 times more likely for people with chronic liver disease.

Last year only 40% of the nine million people under 65 in a clinical risk group received the flu vaccine, leaving more than five million unprotected.

Uptake so far this year among people who are aged 65 and over is higher, at 61.5%, but health officials fear many elderly adults with long-term health conditions will be missing out.

Dr Gayatri Amirthalingam, UKHSA deputy director for immunisation, said: “Every year we see many thousands of people with a long-term health condition being seriously ill in hospital from flu and tragically too many dying, when for many this could be potentially prevented by vaccination.

“We are concerned that many people at risk may not know they are eligible.

“Don’t wait or delay, book your vaccine appointment today, because flu is spreading now.

“If you have a long-term health condition speak with your doctor’s surgery to find out more.

“And for all other groups at increased risk of severe illness and who are also eligible, if you’ve not had the flu vaccine, please don’t put it off and regret it later.”

Flu jabs are available for everyone aged 65 and over; for those under 65 in clinical risk groups; care home residents and carers; pregnant women; close contacts of those who are immunosuppressed; and frontline health and social care workers as well as children.

Appointments and walk-in sessions are available in local pharmacies, GP practices and community clinic drop-in centres across the country.

Parents should complete their child’s vaccination consent forms for schools, or book an appointment for two to three-year-olds, to ensure their child gets vaccinated against flu ahead of the Christmas period.

Dr Claire Fuller, NHS national medical director, said: “We are urging people with long-term health conditions to book their flu jabs now and make sure they get protected, as they are vulnerable to the virus and it can make them seriously ill.

“NHS teams across the country have been ramping up efforts to make it as easy as possible for the public to get vaccinated at a range of locations including local GP practices, pharmacies, schools, and other community clinics.

“More than 12 million people have had their flu vaccinations providing crucial protection as winter rapidly approaches and cases of flu rise – but it is vital that more people with long-term health conditions come forward.

“You can book quickly and easily on the NHS website, NHS App or by calling 119, and the ‘walk-in flu finder’ on the NHS App allows you to find a pharmacy where you can walk in for a vaccine without an appointment.”