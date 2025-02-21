Historic England acquires over 8,000 photographs offering ‘glimpse into past’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than 8,000 original black and white photographs offering a rare “glimpse into the past” have been acquired by Historic England.

The artwork, part of the Janette Rosing Collection of England, consists of some of the earliest landscape photography of England.

Shot by leading photographers of the time, the collection includes photographs of English architecture, landscapes and maritime history from the mid-1800s to the early 1900s.

Ian Savage of Historic England said: “From maritime scenes by James Mudd to detailed architectural studies by Linnaeus Tripe, each photograph in this exceptional collection offers a glimpse into the past, showcasing Janette Rosing’s expert eye for quality.

“Rosing’s collection will continue to connect us with our history and inspire future generations to appreciate England’s rich cultural legacy.”

The collection was amassed by the late Janette Rosing who, over the course of her life, studied old photographs of England and became an advisor to collectors, museums and international auction houses.

Duncan Wilson of Historic England said: “The photographs provide a wealth of images of England from the second half of the 19th century through to the early 20th century.

“The scale and rarity of her collection makes this archive of images of great national significance.”

Covering every English county, the collection includes work from notable photographers of the time including William Russell Sedgfield, Henry William Verscholye, and Samuel Buckle.

Historic England said: “The Collection is particularly important as the development of photography in this period was pivotal in the history of visual arts.

“It was when photography was established as a legitimate art form, an important means of landscape recording and a powerful tool for documenting the world.”

The collection has been acquired as part of the Government’s Acquisition in Lieu scheme, administrated by Arts Council England, which allows individuals to donate cultural items to museums and galleries for a tax reduction.