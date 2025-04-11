Reform has more candidates in local elections than Labour or Tories

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Reform is standing more candidates in next month’s local elections than either Labour or the Conservatives – though no party has managed to find enough people to contest every seat.

Voters in 23 local authorities in England go the polls on May 1 to choose their new councillors.

It is the first big test at the ballot box for political parties since Labour won the general election in July 2024.

A total of 1,641 council seats across the 23 authorities are up for grabs.

Reform is standing 1,631 candidates, according to PA news agency analysis of nomination data published by local authorities – meaning the party is contesting 99.4% of seats.

The Conservatives have 1,596 candidates (97.3% of seats) while Labour has 1,543 (94.0%).

Further behind are the Liberal Democrats, with 1,396 candidates (85.1%), and the Greens, with 1,183 (72.1%).

PA analysis also shows:

– In only one of the 23 local authorities are Reform, the Conservatives, Labour, the Liberal Democrats and the Greens all contesting every seat: Cambridgeshire.

– Reform is standing a full slate of candidates in 20 of the 23 local authorities holding elections; the exceptions are Buckinghamshire, Durham and Oxfordshire.

– The Tories have a full slate in 20 of the 23 authorities, the exceptions being Cornwall, Doncaster and Durham.

– Labour has candidates in every seat in 19 authorities, the four exceptions being Buckinghamshire, Cornwall, Lincolnshire and Wiltshire.

– The Lib Dems have found candidates to stand in every seat in nine of the 23 local authorities, while the Greens have a full slate in five.

Party strength varies in different areas of the country.

Labour has 306 candidates across the four councils in northern England holding elections on May 1 – Doncaster, Durham, Lancashire and Northumberland – just ahead of Reform (305) and well ahead of the Conservatives (264).

By contrast, across the eight councils in southern England that are holding elections – Buckinghamshire, Cornwall, Devon, Gloucestershire, Hertfordshire, Kent, Oxfordshire and Wiltshire – the Conservatives are fielding 622 candidates, ahead of Reform (616) and Labour (530).

The Liberal Democrats have 614 candidates across these eight councils, more than Labour and only just behind Reform.

Sir Ed Davey’s party does not have as strong a presence in the north, with only 181 candidates across Doncaster, Durham, Lancashire and Northumberland – well behind its three larger rivals.

Across the 11 councils holding elections in the Midlands and eastern England (Cambridgeshire, Derbyshire, Leicestershire, Lincolnshire, North Northamptonshire, Nottinghamshire, Shropshire, Staffordshire, Warwickshire, West Northamptonshire and Worcestershire), Reform and the Tories are both fielding 710 candidates, Labour 707 and the Lib Dems 601.

The Greens have the strongest presence in this part of the country, with 573 candidates across the 11 councils, enough to contest 81% of the seats up for grabs.

They are contesting 70% of the seats across the eight councils in southern England and 57% of seats across the four councils in northern England.

All figures are based on the official statements of persons nominated, as published by local authorities.

Elections are also taking place in England on May 1 for six mayors, while voters in the constituency of Runcorn & Helsby will choose a new MP.

Four combined-authority mayors are being elected, for the areas of Cambridgeshire & Peterborough, Greater Lincolnshire, Hull & East Yorkshire and the West of England – along with two single-authority mayors in Doncaster and North Tyneside.

All six of these mayoral elections are being contested by Labour, the Conservatives, the Liberal Democrats, Reform and the Greens – along with a mix of candidates from smaller parties and independents.

The by-election in Runcorn & Helsby was triggered by the resignation of the previous MP Mike Amesbury after he was given a suspended prison sentence for punching a man in a street in Frodsham, Cheshire, in October 2024.

Mr Amesbury won the seat for Labour at the 2024 general election but was suspended by the party after footage emerged of the punch, and spent the last few months sitting as an independent MP.

A total of 15 candidates are standing in the by-election, including Labour, the Conservatives, the Liberal Democrats, Reform and the Greens.

On election day, May 1, polling stations will be open from 7am to 10pm.

Most councils are waiting until the following day to begin counting votes, with declarations expected on the afternoon on May 2.

But the result of the Runcorn & Helsby by-election is due overnight, along with the outcome of some of the mayoral contests.

No scheduled elections are taking place on May 1 in Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland.