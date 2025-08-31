Most drivers want tougher rules on pavement parking – survey

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Four-in-five drivers want the Government to take action on pavement parking in England but are split on how it should be done, a survey suggests.

London and Scotland are the only parts of the UK where pavement parking is banned.

In 2020, the Conservative government consulted on proposals to give councils in the rest of England the power to prohibit pavement parking, but no policy change happened.

The Labour Government said in July it would announce “the next steps” in relation to the issue “as soon as possible”.

A survey of 1,709 UK drivers commissioned by the RAC suggested 83% want new rules on pavement parking.

Some 42% of respondents are supportive of an outright ban in England, while 41% want councils to be given tougher powers to easily prohibit the practice on specific roads.

Only 13% of those surveyed said they do not think pavement parking should be banned.

Two-thirds (66%) of those surveyed said they see vehicles either partially or fully parked on pavements near where they live.

Of those, 44% say they often see pedestrians having to walk into the road as a result, with the same proportion saying they see this happen occasionally.

English councils outside London must consult on and implement separate Traffic Regulation Orders to ban pavement parking on specific roads, which can be a costly and time-consuming process.

RAC senior policy officer Rod Dennis said pavement parking is “a serious problem in some communities that needs tackling”.

He went on: “No pavement user should be forced into walking or wheeling into the road because of someone parking inconsiderately.

“A clear majority of drivers agree and want to see an end to needless pavement parking that causes accessibility problems, but when it comes to the solution, the jury is out.

“Any future Government policy therefore needs to strike the right balance between stamping out pavement parking that causes a danger to people walking or wheeling, and ensuring some of England’s streets don’t end up being inadvertently blocked by parked vehicles.”

Rachel Toms, connected neighbourhoods director at walking, wheeling and cycling charity Sustrans, said: “The obvious next step is for the Government to legislate to give councils in England the same power to enforce pavement parking restrictions as those in Scotland and London.

“This issue is having a huge impact on some of the most vulnerable people in society and it’s time for action to address the problem.”

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “Our priority is to make it as easy and as accessible as possible for everyone to get around, and we recognise the problems pavement parking can cause for people across the country.

“The Government continues to review the issue of pavement parking nationwide and will update in due course.”

– The survey was conducted by research company Online95 in June and July.