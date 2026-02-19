Norovirus patients in hospital in England hits new winter high

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The number of hospital patients in England with norovirus has risen to its highest level so far this winter, as health officials warned of a “second surge” in infections.

An average of 1,012 hospital beds were filled each day in the week to February 15 by people with norovirus symptoms, NHS data shows.

This is up 9% from the previous week’s average of 950.

It is the highest weekly figure this winter and follows a period in early February when infections looked to have levelled off, having risen steadily for much of January.

Norovirus is the most common infectious cause of vomiting and diarrhoea.

It spreads easily through contact with someone who has the virus, or with contaminated surfaces.

While most people make a full recovery within two or three days, the virus can lead to dehydration, especially among the very young, the elderly or those with weakened immune systems.

Dr Claire Fuller, NHS national medical director for England, said: “It’s vital that we do all we can to avoid a second surge in norovirus at a time when the NHS remains flat out coping with winter pressures.

“The public has a huge role to play in stopping the spread of this bug by taking some simple precautions like good hand hygiene with regular handwashing with soap and water.

“If you have symptoms, stay home, rest and drink fluids, and please don’t go to places like schools, workplaces, hospitals and care homes until you have been symptom free for at least two days.

“If you have any concerns about norovirus symptoms, local pharmacies can provide support and advice and remedies, or please contact 111 or use 111 Online.”

There were 981 positive norovirus laboratory reports to the UK Health Security Agency across the two weeks to February 15, 38% higher than the long-term average for the period (713).

The latest NHS data also shows the number of patients with flu is continuing to fall.

An average of 861 people were in hospital in England with flu each day last week, down 23% from 1,119 the previous week.

The figure had climbed as high as 3,140 in mid-December.

Last winter, weekly flu numbers for England peaked at 5,408 patients.

Some 24 flu patients were in critical care beds last week, down sharply from 43 the previous week.