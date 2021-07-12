Estate agent Savills investigates employee’s racist tweet after England defeat

An estate agent is investigating an employee over racist comments which have been circulating on Twitter.

A man based in Manchester, who has since hidden his account, was the author of a highly circulated racist tweet after England lost the Euro 2020 final on Sunday.

When social media users brought the account to the attention of the man’s employer, estate agent Savills, the company said it is launching an investigation into the comments.

A spokesperson for Savills told The Independent: “Savills abhors and has zero tolerance to any form of racism and racial discrimination and is appalled by the racist comments in these tweets.

“Savills is immediately investigating and will take appropriate action.”

They added that they are taking the matter “very seriously.”

The racist comment came after England lost the Euro 2020 final after the game went to a penalty shootout.

Since then, three players in particular, Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford, have been subjected to racist abuse on social media after they each missed a penalty.

The comments have been condemned by Prince William, Boris Johnson and the England manager Gareth Southgate, who said the racist abuse directed at the players was “unforgivable.”

The FA also condemned the racist abuse, saying: “We will do all we can to support the players affected while urging the toughest punishments possible for anyone responsible.”

The Metropolitan Police said it is investigating the “unacceptable” abuse.