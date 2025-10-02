Rescues of people from vehicles in floods doubles since before pandemic – report

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fire brigade rescues from vehicles caught in floods in England have doubled since before the coronavirus pandemic, according to new research.

AA analysis of Government figures shows there was an annual average of 323 incidents of firefighters saving people from cars in floodwater during the three years to the end of March.

That is compared with an average of 161 in the 10 years to the end of March 2019.

The AA said these incidents are considered life-threatening as a car stuck in at least two feet of water can float away to where it is impossible for the occupants to escape, such as by getting stuck under bridges.

Nine people had to be rescued from cars caught in floods in Greater Manchester and Powys, Wales, over one weekend last month.

Peak years for flood rescues from cars often match highs in the number of floods.

Tony Rich, the AA’s road safety expert, said flash flooding and sudden downpours that overwhelm drainage are “far more frequent than they used to be”.

But he claimed cars getting stuck in water is often “down to bad judgment by drivers”.

He said: “The ford or underpass that is usually driveable even with some rain becomes a completely different obstacle after a deluge.

“You would hope that drivers might read the warning signs: severe rainfall, kerbs that have disappeared underwater, obvious water flow or indicated depth at fords.

“Unfortunately many don’t, and a drowned car is not a breakdown but an insurance job, likely a write-off.”

Mr Rich suggested that signs warning of flooding hotspots could include alternative routes, to “persuade more drivers to turn round and not try their luck”.

He added: “In many cases, there isn’t much that can be done to prevent driver stupidity, but signage that deters most examples of recklessness may be more cost-effective than sending out roadworkers to close a road after an event or a fire engine to rescue vehicle occupants.”