Smoking rates ‘increasing’ in some parts of England, study suggests

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Progress in slashing smoking rates across England has “stalled” in recent years, with apparent increases in some areas, researchers have warned.

It comes as a study found rates in the North fell faster than the national average, with regional differences narrowing “considerably” in the last 18 years.

Academics from University College London (UCL) analysed Smoking Toolkit Study data from 368,057 adults in England between 2006 and 2024.

The study, published in the journal Addiction, suggests the national average for smoking prevalence fell from 25.3% to 16.5% during the period.

The largest and fastest fall was in the north of England, where rates almost halved from 28.8% to 15.8%.

Rates in the North West went from 28.3% in 2006 to 15.7% in 2024, with rates in Yorkshire and the Humber falling from 30.0% to 16.0%, and 27.4% to 16.0% in the North East in the same period.

The fall in the North was faster than the national average and helped narrow “geographic inequalities in smoking prevalence”, academics said.

They added: “Regional tobacco control programmes appeared to contribute to this progress.”

However, researchers warned progress in reducing smoking rates nationally in recent years has “stalled”, with apparent increases in some regions.

The analysis found that between 2020 and 2024, there was an increase in smoking rates in the South West, which climbed from 16.0% to 18.7%.

There were also small increases in the South East (15.4% to 16.8%) and London (15.8% to 17.0%), according to the findings.

Lead author Dr Sarah Jackson, of UCL’s Institute of Epidemiology and Health Care, said: “Until recently, smoking rates were highest in the north of England, but our study shows that regional differences have narrowed considerably over the past 18 years.

“Smoking rates fell most in northern regions, where dedicated regional tobacco control programmes have been largely concentrated.

“But across England progress has stalled in recent years, and in some regions smoking rates appear to be increasing.

“It’s vital that stop smoking services are made easily and equally available across the country, so that everyone – wherever they live – can access the right tools to quit for good.”

In October, the Office for National Statistics’ Annual Population Survey estimated about six million adults smoked cigarettes in the UK in 2023, the lowest proportion since records began in 2011.

Dr Ian Walker, executive director of policy and information at Cancer Research UK, which funded the study, said: “A future free from the harms of tobacco is in sight, but we can’t afford to lose any momentum.

“Budget pressures and changes to NHS England can’t compromise funding for programmes that help people quit – tackling smoking must be a key priority as our health services evolve.”

If the Tobacco and Vapes Bill becomes law, anyone born after January 1 2009 will be prevented from legally smoking by gradually raising the age at which tobacco can be bought.

The Bill also includes a total ban on vape advertising and sponsorship, including displays seen by children and young people such as on buses, in cinemas and in shop windows, bringing them in line with tobacco restrictions.

Disposable vapes will be banned from June 2025 under separate environmental legislation.

Dr Walker added: “The world-leading Tobacco and Vapes Bill is a crucial opportunity for the UK Government to shield society from the devastating effects of smoking.

“We urge all MPs and Lords to vote to protect the health of the nation, or more lives will be at stake.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “The landmark Tobacco and Vapes Bill will create the first smoke-free generation and put us on track to a smoke-free UK.

“We are also committed to supporting current smokers to quit. We’re investing an additional £70 million for local Stop Smoking Services this year, and we are working to ensure that all NHS hospitals offer ‘opt-out’ smoking cessation services.”