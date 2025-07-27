Royals lead nation in wishing England’s Lionesses good luck ahead of Euros final

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The royal family have led the nation in wishing England’s Lionesses good luck ahead of their Euros final clash with Spain.

Sunday’s match kicks off at 5pm UK time in Basel, Switzerland, and will be broadcast live on both BBC One and ITV1.

In a show of support ahead of the final, the Band of the Grenadier Guards performed Three Lions on the Buckingham Palace forecourt, while the royal family’s official X account posted: “Wishing the very best of luck to the @Lionesses in the Women’s Euro Final this evening.”

The Prince of Wales, who is patron of the Football Association (FA) and set to be in Switzerland on Sunday to cheer the team on, wished them good luck on Saturday.

In a message, William said: “Good luck to the Lionesses tomorrow.

“The nation is so proud you are through to the final, after some stunning comebacks! We are all cheering you on! W.”

After England beat Italy 2-1 in the semi-final in Geneva on Tuesday evening, the King and Queen wished the team their “warmest congratulations”.

Charles said: “Knowing the Lionesses’ fighting spirit, I suspect we are in for another thrilling encounter on Sunday.

“Your achievements continue to inspire countless girls and women across the nation, proving once again that with dedication and teamwork, anything is possible.

“Good luck, England. May you roar to victory once more. Charles R.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said: “Into the final and inspiring the nation. Let’s bring it home.”

He said the team had “changed the game – breaking barriers, making history and inspiring the next generation.”

“Tonight, the whole nation will be behind them. Come on England!” Sir Keir said.

Meanwhile, cricketer Joe Root wished the Lionesses’ the “very best of luck” in an online message, adding: “It’s been great to watch you play throughout the tournament.”

Olympic 800m champion Keely Hodgkinson said the team has “absolutely smashed it”, adding that “everybody is so proud of you”.

Meanwhile, BBC Sport and ITV have secured the broadcasting rights for the Women’s World Cup 2027, meaning the tournament will remain free-to-air for UK viewers.

England’s path to the final has been marked by late drama.

They sealed their spot with a last-gasp extra-time win over Italy, following a penalty shootout victory against Sweden in the quarter-finals after nearly crashing out in extra time.

The Lionesses will be looking for redemption against Spain, who edged them 1-0 in the 2023 Women’s World Cup final.

England boss Sarina Wiegman said the team is “going to do everything we can to win it” and she would prefer to avoid a “nerve-wracking” match.