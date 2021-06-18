Scotland fans clean up litter after crowds gather in central London

Scottish football fans helped clean up piles of litter left in central London ahead of the Euro 2020 match against England.

Photographs showed supporters wearing kilts, Scotland shirts and yellow Lion Rampant flags joining the effort in Leicester Square.

The streets were left covered in used plastic bags and drinks bottles after a large crowd of fans - described as “boisterous” by police - descended on the area on Friday.

Other groups gathered in Hyde Park and Kings Cross - despite pleas to avoid the streets of the capital and maintain social distancing - before heading to the pub to watch the game.

Some supporters expressed disappointment that the Covid pandemic meant there were restrictions on large gatherings and fan zones.

Mark Graham said: "It's a pity but it looks like Scotland will make their own fan zones. We've booked a pub for last night and a pub for tonight so we're well prepared."

Scotland fans clean up litter in Irving Street near Leicester Square, London. (PA)

Rab Foulis said supporters were “bringing a party atmosphere” to the city and “helping London’s economy”.

The match is the first time the two sides have met in a major tournament since Euro 96, when Paul Gascoigne’s famous goal sealed a 2-0 win.