Storm Chandra brings flooding, travel disruption and school closures across UK

Heavy rain and strong winds are hitting the UK as Storm Chandra brought weather warnings, flooding, travel disruption and school closures.

A severe flood warning was in force in Ottery St Mary in Devon, with residents warned their homes could be submerged.

The Environment Agency said the floodwater was expected to be “deep and fast flowing”.

BBC Radio Devon listener Jackie Blackford, who lives in Ottery St Mary, said she can see the River Otter from her house.

She said: “I live on a hill overlooking part of the Otter and it’s normally quite a nice little river.

“At the moment, it’s a raging torrent. It is horrendous – I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Ms Blackford said there had been a lot of traffic trying to get out of Ottery St Mary and she had seen people turning around.

Devon and Cornwall Police said there was “significant surface water and areas of flooding across parts of the force” area and warned motorists in Exeter, East and Mid Devon not to travel.

“There is widespread disruption of the roads particularly across Exeter, East and Mid Devon this morning, with many roads becoming impassable,” a police spokesman said.

“We are experiencing an increase in reports of people coming up against floodwater.

“Please do not attempt to drive through it. The weather is improving but rivers are still responding to earlier heavy rainfall.”

Firefighters in Devon and Somerset rescued people from 25 vehicles in floodwater on Tuesday morning.

A spokesman for Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service confirmed there were no casualties.

Axminster Fire Station posted images of multiple vehicles in floodwater on Facebook.

In Devon there were 47 schools closed, while more than 300 were shut in Northern Ireland.

Across south-west England there were multiple road closures because of flooding, which included the A30 in Devon between the B3174/B3180 junctions near Ottery St Mary and the B3184 for Exeter Airport.

The A303 is closed between the A30 at Upottery in Devon and the A358 at Horton Cross, Somerset.

Storm Chandra was also bringing disruption to other parts of the south west, the south coast, and north of England, as well as Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

In Dorset, the A35 is closed in both directions between the A352 Max Gate junction and the B3150 Stinsford roundabout near Dorchester.

In the north of England, National Highways said the A66 was closed between the A67 near Bowes in County Durham and the A685 near Brough in Cumbria because of snow.

Drivers travelling across the Pennines are advised to “plan ahead and consider alternate routes”.

Domestic flights were cancelled on routes serving Birmingham, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Heathrow, Leeds Bradford, London City, Manchester and Southampton airports on Tuesday.

On the rail network, National Rail Enquiries said a number of railway lines are closed because of flooding in Cornwall, Somerset, Hampshire and Devon.

Transport for Wales said a tree is blocking the railway at Llanbister Road station near Llangunllo in Powys, meaning there are no services between Swansea and Shrewsbury.

The Humber Bridge was shut to high-sided vehicles due to wind, but the M48 Severn Bridge has reopened.

Several weather warnings were in force on Tuesday, including amber warnings for south-west England and the eastern coast of Northern Ireland for rain and wind respectively.

The Met Office said gusts of 60mph to 70mph will affect eastern Northern Ireland, with possible 75mph gusts in coastal locations, adding that “easterly winds of this strength are unusual and are likely to be impactful”.

An amber warning for wind is in place on the eastern coast of Northern Ireland from 5am to 9pm on Tuesday, with an additional yellow rain and wind warning for the whole of Northern Ireland for all of Tuesday.

Less severe yellow warnings are in place for a more extensive area of southern England, as well as parts of northern England and Scotland.

There were more than 100 flood warnings in place across England early on Tuesday morning, with the majority in south-west England.

Flood warnings were also issued for Aberbothrie and the River Isla at Coupar Angus in Scotland, with six flood warnings active across Wales.

Storm Chandra is the latest storm to be named by the western Europe storm naming group list shared between the UK, Ireland and the Netherlands.