Forecasters predict heatwave for parts of UK with temperatures to hit 30C

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Temperatures are set to soar over the coming days with a heatwave that could bring a “possibility” that Britain could see its hottest June day.

The heat is building and the humidity is rising for many places but not for everyone this weekend, according to the Met Office.

The majority of the UK could see figures of about 25C while London and the South East could be set for 26-28C – but Monday is when the top temperatures are likely to reach 33-34C.

The June record stands at 35.6C, recorded both at Southampton Mayflower Park on June 28 1976 and at Camden Square, north London, on June 29 1957.

Met Office spokesman Graham Madge said: “There is a chance that we could meet or exceed that threshold set in 1976 and 1957.”

“It is around a 20 per cent chance we could see weather observing stations exceed that – it is possible, not probable.

“Temperature models have been edging up slowly and we do believe that the temperatures will be the hottest on Monday in this heatwave period.”

He added that it is “most likely be an isolated temperature somewhere in the South East, London or maybe Cambridge.”

A second amber heat health alert in two weeks is set to come into force on Friday.

The alert, which covers London, the East Midlands, South East, South West and East of England, starts at midday on Friday and will last until 6pm on Tuesday.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) also issued a yellow alert for Yorkshire and Humber and the West Midlands for the same time period, with the agency warning of significant impacts across health and social care services.

It comes as temperatures could reach 28C on Friday in central and southern England, before rising to 30C on Saturday, then a potential 31C on Sunday, before peaking between 32C and 34C on Monday, the Met Office said.

An amber alert was previously issued for all regions in England on June 19, the first time it had been used since September 2023.

On the same day, temperatures reached 32.2C in Kew, west London, before heatwaves were declared across England and Wales.

An official heatwave is recorded when areas reach a certain temperature for three consecutive days, with thresholds varying from 25C to 28C in different parts of the UK.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at the UKHSA, said: “Our findings show that heat, especially at the sort of temperatures we are likely to see at the beginning of next week, can result in serious health outcomes across the population, especially for older adults or those with pre-existing health conditions.

“It is, therefore, important to check on friends, family and neighbours who are more vulnerable and to take sensible precautions while enjoying the sun.”

The Met Office said that south-westerly winds on Friday look set to draw warmer and more humid air across large parts of England which is “setting the stage for a notably warm weekend”.

The forecaster added: “Cloud and outbreaks of rain are expected to limit the warmth across northern and some western parts, the East and South East are likely to see drier conditions and prolonged sunshine, allowing temperatures to exceed 27C from Friday onwards.

“Southern coasts may stay cooler due to onshore breezes, low cloud or coastal mist. Temperatures are forecast to rise further on Saturday and Sunday, likely peaking on Monday.

“There remains a good chance of exceeding the medium threshold, especially across east and south-east England where a peak value of 33-34C could be observed – 30C could also be reached in parts of the West (Midlands) and East Midlands and the South West.”

With minimum temperatures of 16C, there will also be some warm and humid nights ahead.

Sun screen will be needed for anyone who goes out in the sun as UV levels are going to be high and hay fever suffers will have to deal with high grass pollen levels.

Thunderstorms are also possible across central parts on Monday before slightly fresher conditions are expected to arrive on Tuesday.