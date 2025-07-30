Thunderstorm warning to come into force bringing rain, lightning and hail

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Heavy rain, lightning and hail are set to batter southern parts of England as a yellow thunderstorm warning comes into force.

The alert will be in effect from 10am to 9pm on Thursday, covering areas such as Bristol, Oxford, Southampton, London, Kent and Ipswich.

Forecasters said downpours could see up to 60mm of rain fall within two hours in some places and warned of possible flash flooding, significant public transport disruptions, road closures and power cuts.

Met Office meteorologist Clare Nasir said: “Expect some heavy weather coming towards central and southern parts of England and Wales through the next 24 hours.

“A thunderstorm warning has been issued for southern counties of England, all courtesy of this feature running down from the Republic of Ireland into Thursday, bringing more clouds, some showery bursts of rain turning heavy and thundery, with lightning as well as hail.

Ms Nasir added there will be some “fine weather” further north, and sunshine in the afternoon for Northern Ireland, western Scotland and Wales.

Thunderstorms are expected to clear over Thursday night.

The Met Office advises those who expect to be affected to prepare an emergency flood kit and check to ensure movable objects or temporary structures are well secured ahead of the gusty winds.

On Friday, further heavy showers are set to hit the east of England, as well as northern and north-eastern Scotland.

But many places in the west and south-west of the UK could stay dry and see some sunny spells.

On Saturday, the risk of showers across the country is minimal, while on Sunday, the heavy rain could reappear, particularly in the north-west of England.