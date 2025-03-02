Key questions answered on rail fares rise

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Train fare rises are always controversial.

The PA news agency answers 10 key questions about this year’s increase.

– What is happening?

Train fares in England and Wales will rise by around 4.6% from Sunday.

– Who determines how much more expensive my train ticket will be?

The cap on regulated fare rises is controlled by the UK, Scottish and Welsh governments. In England and Wales, the figure this year is 4.6%.

– What about Scotland?

The Scottish Government will increase all ScotRail fares by 3.8% from April 1.

– Which tickets are regulated?

Some season tickets, off-peak return tickets and flexible tickets for travel around major cities.

– What about unregulated fares?

These fares are set by operators, but rises are expected to also be around 4.6% as the companies’ finances are closely controlled by governments.

– How does a 4.6% increase compare with previous years?

The cap on regulated fare rises in England was 4.9% in March last year and 5.9% in March 2023.

– What has the Transport Secretary said?

Heidi Alexander said the Government ensured the fares rise was “the lowest increase in three years, and below the growth in average earnings”.

– What about public transport campaigners?

They are urging the Government to do more to tackle the rising cost of train travel as part of its wider reforms of the sector.

– Is there any way of avoiding the rise in fares?

Savvy commuters renewed their season tickets in the days before the annual increase.

– Any other tips on limiting the cost of train travel?

Passengers can save money by getting a railcard, travelling off-peak, and booking in advance – although these options are not available for many journeys, particularly those made by commuters.