No action taken on 90% of complaints against police officers, figures show

No action is taken on almost 90 per cent of complaints against police in England and Wales, figures show.

Of over 86,000 allegations handled under an official process in 2021-22, a tiny 0.2 per cent resulted in disciplinary proceedings.

The complaints included almost 4,000 claims of discriminatory behaviour by police officers, including racism and misogyny, 1,400 accusations of corruption and abuse of position and more than 200 of alleged sexual misconduct.

A Home Office report published on Thursday showed that 89 per cent were categorised as “no action required” and 11 per cent were assigned a “learning outcome”, which includes a process police bodies call “reflective practice”.

Only 0.2 per cent - 158 complaints - resulted in formal disciplinary proceedings and just a small fraction of those saw officers sacked.