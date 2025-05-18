‘Off-plan’ hotspots where new flats are being snapped up before they are built

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The North West of England has become the top hotspot in England and Wales for off-plan flat sales, according to analysis.

Across the North West as a whole, nearly two-thirds (63%) of new flats were sold off-plan last year, property firm Hamptons said.

It is the first time since 2007 that any region has seen more flats sold off-plan than London.

The capital was also beaten by the North West in that year.

With parts of the North West having seen strong growth in property values in recent years, investors have been keen to lock in sales, the property firm added.

Four in five (80%) new flats in Salford were sold before they were built last year, according to Hamptons’ modelling, the highest share in any local authority it looked at.

Salford boasts an array of attractions for home movers, with its green spaces and waterways, access to the arts and theatre with venues such as The Lowry, and employment opportunities, with developments such as the MediaCityUK creative hub.

David Fell, lead analyst at Hamptons, said: “The expectation that prices will be higher tomorrow remains one of the biggest drivers of off-plan sales for both investors and owner-occupiers.”

Meanwhile, in London, where house price growth has been relatively sluggish, just over half (55%) of flats were sold before they were built, according to Hamptons’ estimates, down from 59% in 2023.

Hamptons’ index combines its own new home sales data with Land Registry sales figures to model the share of homes sold before they were built (off-plan) across England and Wales.

The property firm’s internal data stems from around 550 estate agency branches across England and Wales that form part of the Connells Group, Hamptons’ parent company.

Here are the proportions of new flats in each region or nation that were estimated to have been sold off-plan last year, according to Hamptons:

London, 55%

South East, 38%

South West, 43%

East of England, 54%

East Midlands, 50%

West Midlands, 46%

North East, 36%

North West, 63%

Yorkshire and the Humber, 43%

Wales, 50%

England and Wales, 50%

And here are off-plan hotspots, according to Hamptons, with the percentage of new flats estimated to have been sold before they were built last year (only local authorities with at least 100 flat sales were included):

1. Salford, 80%

=2. Liverpool, 75%

=2. Broxbourne (Hertfordshire), 75%

4. Bradford, 65%

=5. Selby (North Yorkshire), 64%

=5. Derby, 64%

=5. Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole, 64%

8. Doncaster, 60%

9. Rochdale, 58%

10. London, 55%

11. Gateshead (Tyne and Wear), 53%