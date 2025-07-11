Rainfall in Yorkshire and north-east England: What is the latest data?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Yorkshire and north-east England are experiencing one of their driest years on record, data shows.

The area has seen an average of just 242.8mm of rain so far in 2025 – less than half the amount that had fallen by this stage last year (542.3mm).

It is lower than the total rainfall by this point in 1976 (285.1mm), a year that saw the UK endure one of the most severe droughts in modern history, with heatwave spells lasting more than two weeks in many locations.

The figures, which run up to July 9, are published by the Met Office as part of its Hadley Centre observational data of average daily rainfall.

Cumulative rainfall so far this year in Yorkshire and north-east England is the lowest for this part of the country since 1959, when 238.1mm had fallen by July 9.

The lowest total recorded for this period is 210.3mm in 1949.

Met Office Hadley Centre rainfall data begins in 1931.

The figures also show there have been 87 days so far in 2025 with little or no rainfall in the area (less than 0.1mm): more than any other year since data was first reported.

The previous highest total was 81 days in 1959.

There have been 47 days so far this year when no rainfall was measured at all in Yorkshire and north-east England, just behind the 49 that had been reported at this stage in 2020, but some way below the 81 by this point in 1959.

The overall picture for England and Wales is not quite so stark, with just 16 days so far where no rainfall was recorded and 62 days with less than 0.1mm.

An average of 326.7mm rainfall had fallen across England and Wales by July 9, the lowest for this stage of the year since 1976 (248.3mm).