Proposed year 8 tests should not be used to measure schools – review chief

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New English and maths tests in year 8 proposed by the curriculum and assessment review should not be used to measure schools, the leader of the Government-commissioned review has said.

The final report of the curriculum and assessment review, commissioned by Labour last year, has recommended the introduction of new English and maths “diagnostic tests” pupils would take in year 8 to help teachers identify and address gaps in their learning.

Curriculum review leader Professor Becky Francis told reporters the recommendations for the diagnostic tests are “separate” to the new statutory reading test that pupils will take in year 8, already announced by the Government.

NAHT general secretary Paul Whiteman said the Government’s proposed year 8 reading test is “a much more simplified and blunt approach than that proposed by the review”.

Data from that reading test will be made available to Ofsted and the Government, but individual school results will not be published to be used as a measure, the Department for Education (DfE) has said.

Asked whether data from the proposed diagnostic tests should be shared with Ofsted, Professor Francis said: “No, we don’t see them as being part of the performance measures, we see them as being a tool for teachers.

“When we were developing the report, we didn’t know that the Government was going to recommend things on reading,” Professor Francis added.

“The diagnostic tests are very much focused on being a tool for teachers. We have this widening gap for social disadvantage as young people progress through key stage 3.

“So this is about testing key stage 3 competencies, separate to reading, in maths and English, making sure that kids are on track, and where kids are identified as having weaknesses or falling behind, enabling time for teachers to remediate that.”

Teaching unions have raised concerns about the introduction of a new year 8 reading test – saying many schools already have tests in place at this time and that the results may end up being another measure for schools.

At the weekend, Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson told the Guardian she would urge those considering opposing the reading test introduction to “really think carefully about whether they can justify the shocking outcomes that we see for too many working-class kids in our country”.

Pepe Di’Iasio, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) welcomed the review proposing year 8 tests be diagnostic “rather than a test which ends up being used as an accountability measure to judge schools”.

“This should be something that is about helping to support young people in these vital subjects. It should not be used as yet another way to beat schools over the head,” he added.

“However, we are confused by the fact that the Government has already announced plans for a mandatory year 8 reading test before the outcome of the curriculum and assessment review, and we do not agree with its plans to share the results of these tests with Ofsted.”

Asked by reporters whether she expected that the review’s recommended year 8 test would not go ahead due to the reading test, Prof Francis said hopefully the Government will consult on “any areas of difference, and everybody will have the chance to have their say”.

The DfE said having a strong foundation in both literacy and numeracy is important for children to achieve and thrive, but added reading unlocks the rest of the curriculum, and therefore it is important to focus on young people having strong foundations in reading first.

The Government has also announced it will set out an entitlement for enrichment activities meant to ensure all children can access the arts, nature, outdoors, sport and developing wider life skills.

The Government will publish a set of enrichment benchmarks for schools, and Ofsted inspectors will look at whether this offer is being met.

Many schools have had to cut back on extracurricular activities because Government funding “is so desperately inadequate”, Mr Di’Iasio added, and said there has been no word about how an enrichment entitlement will be resourced.

Children’s Commissioner Dame Rachel de Souza welcomed the new core enrichment offer, and said she looked forward to working with ministers on it.

The Government accepted the review’s recommendation to scrap the English Baccalaureate introduced under Michael Gove, and also said it would reform the Progress 8 performance measure.

The review recommended no changes to Progress 8 other than renaming one of its parts.

Managing director of Cambridge OCR Myles McGinley also warned there is “no slack in the system”, and schools will need support to properly implement curriculum changes.

Chief executive of academy trust Star Academies Sir Hamid Patel said the Government’s reforms to the curriculum will build on the best practice developed in schools.

“The demands that reform places on teachers have been acknowledged, with a sensible implementation timeline and signposting of reputable sources of support,” he added.