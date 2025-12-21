More than 41,000 people have now crossed Channel in small boats
Some 803 people made the dangerous journey in 13 dinghies from northern France, starting overnight on Friday and into Saturday.
More than 41,000 people have now crossed the English Channel in small boats, after a flurry of activity on Saturday, the latest figures have revealed.
Some 803 people made the dangerous journey in 13 dinghies from northern France, starting overnight on Friday and into Saturday.
It is the largest number of people to have made the journey since October 8, when 1,075 crossed in a day.
It also appeared to be a record number of crossings for a day in December, when compared with data stretching back to 2018.
The total number of Channel crossings for 2025 now stands at 41,455 people.
On Saturday morning, a Border Force vessel could be seen bringing people thought to be migrants into Dover after an incident in the Channel.
This followed a busy night, in which a large number of boats were witnessed leaving the shores of France.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks