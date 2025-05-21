Two migrants die after falling unconscious during crossing of English Channel

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two migrants have died trying to cross the English Channel overnight, the French coastguard has said.

A rescue operation was launched after the pair became unconscious on a boat carrying nearly 80 migrants, which left the shore from Gravelines, northern France, the coastguard said on Wednesday.

A French Navy boat set out to make contact with the boat to recover the two people and 10 others who needed help.

First responders from the vessel performed first aid on the two people, but a medical team later confirmed their deaths.

All those rescued were taken to Calais, while the remaining migrants on the boat continued their journey towards British waters under French Navy surveillance.

Pictures show migrants wrapped in blankets disembarking from a Border Force boat in Dover, Kent, on Wednesday morning.

Others were also brought to shore in an RNLI lifeboat.

The deaths on Wednesday come just days after another migrant was confirmed dead after a small boat sank in the Channel.

The Maritime Prefect of the Channel and the North Sea said on Monday that 62 people were pulled from the water after the “overloaded” boat broke up overnight.

More than 12,500 people have made the journey across the Channel and arrived in the UK so far this year, a record number for this point in the calendar year since data was first collected in 2018.