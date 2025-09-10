‘Two children among dead’ after English Channel crossing attempt

Two children are among three people who have died after an attempted small boat crossing in the English Channel, according to French media reports.
Regional prosecutor Laurent Touvet announced at a news conference on Wednesday that the deadly incident had unfolded off the coast of Sangatte, in Pas-de-Calais, late on Tuesday night into the early hours of this morning.
He said the three who died were “likely crushed at the bottom of the boat” that had been carrying 38 people across the English Channel.
The boat was was brought to shore by rescue services at around 5am local time.
Another three people have been declared missing after a second boat attempted a crossing from Neufchâtel-Hardelot, around an hour’s drive down the coast from Sangatte.
More follows...
