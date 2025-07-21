Motorists urged not to drive through flood water as heavy rain forecast for UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Heavy showers and thunderstorms could lead to motorists being stranded in floodwater across the UK, the Environment Agency has warned.

Yellow warnings have been issued by the Met Office for thunderstorms and hail on Monday across much of England and Scotland, with a chance of up to 50mm of rain within a single hour.

The thunderstorms could lead to significant travel disruption, and flood alerts have been issued urging motorists not to drive through deep or fast-flowing water.

Chris Wilding, flood duty manager at the Environment Agency, said: “Slow-moving heavy showers and thunderstorms mean significant surface water flooding is possible across parts of the country today.

“Environment Agency teams will be out on the ground and supporting local authorities in responding to surface water flooding.

“We urge people not to drive though flood water – it is often deeper than it looks and just 30cm of flowing water is enough to float your car.

“People should search ‘check my flood risk’ online, sign up for free flood warnings, and keep up-to-date with the latest situation with @EnvAgency on X.”

The rain is set to be heavy and persistent across eastern Northern Ireland and western Scotland, while central and southern areas in the UK will see a mix of sunny spells and scattered thundery showers.

The Met Office warned storms could pose a danger to life as well as damage to homes and businesses from flood water and lightning strikes, and transport delays and road closures.

Temperatures would vary significantly depending on cloud cover and rainfall, remaining cool in most parts of the country, but rising to around 25C in central England.

Tom Morgan, Met Office presenter and meteorologist, said: “We have a warning for rain in place for much of the day to come. Some flooding on the roads is possible.

“And it won’t just be Northern Ireland. (In) parts of western Scotland, parts of Wales and the South West, we’ll also see some rain at times through the day.

“Further east, it’s a different set-up entirely. A mixture of sunny spells and scattered heavy showers for Scotland, northern England, parts of the Midlands and East Anglia in the South East.

“In those sunny spells, we could see temperatures get into the mid-20s. But when those showers come along, you’ll really know about it.

“(There will be) some gusty winds, the potential for some hail, and certainly some frequent lightning and heavy rain as well.

“So, temperatures up to 25C in the warmest spots, but generally a little bit fresher out towards the west with the wind coming in from the Atlantic.

“By Monday evening, that rain will be starting to ease very slowly, but there’ll still be showery outbreaks of rain through this evening and overnight for many northern and western parts of the UK.”

Yellow warnings for thunderstorms remain in place for parts of Scotland on Tuesday, while the rest of the country will see a more mixed picture of sunny spells and scattered showers, with the rain continuing until the evening.

Mr Morgan suggested that temperatures will remain high in places despite the adverse weather conditions.

He said: “Tuesday is not looking as unsettled. The showers won’t be quite as widespread or indeed as heavy as they have been.

“Nonetheless, there will be some showers or longer spells of rain for Scotland in particular, the west, (and) northwestern parts of England as well.

“But many parts of England and Wales (will be) actually getting away with a fairly reasonable day with some dry periods.

“And if the sunshine does break through that cloud at times, well, we might see temperatures reach 24C or 25C.”