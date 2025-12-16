Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Starmer vows to tackle ‘poison’ of antisemitism in UK

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer was addressing a No 10 Hanukkah reception in the aftermath of the Bondi Beach attack in Australia.

David Hughes
Tuesday 16 December 2025 18:00 GMT
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaks during a reception at Downing Street, London, to celebrate Hanukkah (Alistair Grant/PA)
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaks during a reception at Downing Street, London, to celebrate Hanukkah (Alistair Grant/PA) (PA Wire)

Jewish people must not be “cowed by terror”, Sir Keir Starmer said as he vowed to root out antisemitism in the UK.

The Prime Minister, speaking at a Hanukkah reception in No 10, said there needed to be a change in culture, saying: “Antisemitism is not just a problem for Jews, it’s a problem for us all.”

The gathering, which was also addressed by Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis, came in the wake of the Bondi Beach massacre in Australia.

Sir Keir said: “We do come together to celebrate Hanukkah but we also come to stand together in solidarity because I know the whole community has been shaken once again, not for the first time, by the abhorrent attack on Bondi Beach.”

He added: “We need to stand together in defence of the Jewish way of life, of the liberties and freedoms that make our British way of life.”

Sir Keir said he was “determined to defeat this poison of antisemitism together”, adding: “We must not be cowed by terror.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in