Arrests to be made for chanting ‘globalise the intifada’, police chiefs say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Protesters chanting “globalise the intifada” will now be arrested because the “context has changed” in the wake of the Bondi Beach terror attack, police have said.

The heads of Greater Manchester Police and the Metropolitan Police said both forces will “act decisively and make arrests”, adding that the measures were designed to “deter intimidation”.

The decision comes after chief rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis previously said it had to be made clear slogans such as “globalise the intifada” are “unlawful”.

Surviving suspect Naveed Akram, 24, has been charged with 15 counts of murder and committing a terrorist attack following the incident in Sydney, Australia, on Sunday.

Akram and his father Sajid, 50, are accused of opening fire on crowds of more than 1,000 people as they celebrated Hanukkah in the Archer Park area of Bondi Beach on Sunday evening.

In a joint statement issued on Tuesday, Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley and GMP Chief Constable Sir Stephen Watson said: “We know communities are concerned about placards and chants such as “globalise the intifada” and those using it at future protest or in a targeted way should expect the Met and GMP to take action.

“Violent acts have taken place, the context has changed – words have meaning and consequence.

“We will act decisively and make arrests.”

Following the attack in Sydney, Sajid Akram was shot dead by police at the scene, and two officers were also non-fatally shot as gunfire was exchanged.

Naveed Akram remains under armed guard in hospital.

Along with the murders, he is accused of 40 counts of causing wounding/grievous bodily harm to a person with intent to murder, discharging a firearm intending to cause grievous bodily harm, a public display of a prohibited terrorist organisation symbol, and placing an explosive in/near a building with the intent to cause harm.

The first funerals of the victims took place on Wednesday, including that of London-born Rabbi Eli Schlanger.

In their statement, Sir Mark and Sir Stephen said due to the “escalating threat”, both forces will now “recalibrate to be more assertive”.

They said: “We have consistently been advised by the CPS that many of the phrases causing fear in Jewish communities don’t meet prosecution thresholds.

“Now, in the escalating threat context, we will recalibrate to be more assertive.”