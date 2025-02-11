King meets Muslim and Jewish faith leaders after ‘Reconciliation Accords’ signed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King has met faith leaders at Buckingham Palace after the signing of a framework to lay the foundation for a transformative relationship between Jewish and Muslim communities – which Charles called “marvellous”.

The “Reconciliation Accords” were signed by faith leaders on Tuesday at Spencer House, London, after Muslim and Jewish religious and civic leaders were welcomed to Drumlanrig Castle in Scotland last month by the Duke of Buccleuch for an event convened by Chief Imam Dr Sayed Razawi, Buckingham Palace said.

Agreed at Drumlanrig Castle, the Accords aim to create enduring frameworks for collaboration and understanding, ensuring Jewish and Muslim communities can navigate challenges together while fostering mutual respect and solidarity, the palace added.

Charles welcomed the faith leaders to the palace’s 1844 room on Tuesday afternoon.

The King first spoke to Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis, Chief Imam Dr Sayed Razawi, Senior Imam Qari Asim and Rabbi Josh Levy.

Speaking to Dr Razawi, Charles said: “I’m so glad to hear about this marvellous exercise.”

He added that “it seems to have stood you all in good stead”.

Sir Ephraim thanked Charles, saying: “Thank you so much for blessing us on this historic day.”

The King replied: “It’s the least I could do, you know that.”

Sir Ephraim added: “We believe it’s the only way forward.”

The King spent time speaking to the faith leaders in the room before they posed for a photograph.

Last month at Drumlanrig Castle, 11 denominations from Judaism and Islam were represented in discussions focusing on the future of Jewish-Muslim relations, particularly in the context of global tensions and the impact on relationships between these communities, Buckingham Palace said.

The UK Faith Minister, Lord Khan of Burnley, and representatives of the UK and Scottish Governments and the European Commission attended as observers, and the First Minister of Scotland addressed the gathering on the closing evening, the palace added.

In a statement about the Accords sent to the media, Sir Ephraim said: “The Drumlanrig Accords represent a bold first step towards rebuilding a meaningful trust between Muslim and Jewish communities over the long term.

“They do not gloss over our differences, they acknowledge them. But they also send out a powerful message that in times of division, when it is far easier to retreat into fear and suspicion, we are prepared to take the more challenging path to reconciliation. We do so not because it is easy, but because it is necessary.

“My hope is that these Accords will now inspire others and give them the confidence to similarly reach out beyond their communities, so that over time, we can built greater trust and social cohesion across the UK and beyond.”